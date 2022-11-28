Zara Tindall looks sensational in striking mini dress and heels - wow!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall is currently Down Under supporting her husband Mike's exit from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!.

The former rugby player finished in fourth place on this year's show and the daughter of Princess Anne went to the show's wrap party on Sunday night. Check out her outfit - isn't it incredible?

WATCH: Mike Tindall and Zara reunite following I'm a Celebrity... exit

The mother-of-three donned a short fit and flare style dress from ME+EM, a label loved by a variety of royals, from the Countess of Wessex to the Princess of Wales.

Her short frock costs £425 and is currently available online now in all sizes should you wish to invest. She added funky nude high heels and bare legs as she was snapped in photographs that appeared on the MailOnline. She also donned a metallic cross-body bag by Aspinal London. Stunning!

Zara's dress:

Silk Short Fit + Flare Dress + Belt, £425.00, ME+EM

We last saw the 41-year-old on Saturday evening as she was reunited with Mike after his elimination.

Zara's bag:

Lottie bag, £440, Aspinal

The doting mother-of-three welcomed her husband back to reality with open arms, throwing herself into a loving embrace with the former England rugby player as they reunited on the show's famous red-carpeted bridge. Zara looked effortlessly elegant for the occasion, greeting Mike in a black denim playsuit and Veja trainers.

Zara and Mike reunited

As the couple embraced, Mike could be heard saying to his wife: "I missed you so much!" as they shared a romantic exchange. Aww!

Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin slicked her blonde hair into a sleek low bun, accessorising with a pair of chunky square-framed sunglasses in a caramel hue.

Zara's appearance in Australia came as a surprise to royal fans, who were initially unsure if the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II would make the journey down under to greet her husband. We are so glad she did!

