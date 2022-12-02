Zara Tindall is a low-key style icon while down under in Australia - shop her best looks

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to royal style, Princess Kate, Duchess Megan and even Queen Letizia are the first names that usually spring to mind, but Zara Tindall’s sartorial prowess is not to be slept on.

Princess Anne’s daughter often likes to keep it casual but we’ve been loving her looks over the past week. The mum-of-three is currently in Australia following her husband Mike’s departure from the I’m a Celebrity jungle, where he finished in fourth place.

Making his way across the iconic bridge, royal fans weren’t disappointed as Zara rushed to greet him, but it was her chic playsuit that we were most interested in.

The Maysli denim romper is from IT-girl brand Paige. Inspired by utilitarian workwear, it features a tie belt and button down design, adding femininity with romantic puff sleeves. She completed the look with Veja’s Campo suede-trimmed leather trainers.

Zara wears a Paige denim playsuit to greet Mike as he leaves I'm a Celebrity

Mayslie romper, £106.99, Paige

The following night at the I’m a Celebrity wrap party, Zara was pictured in another stunning outfit, this time a silk mini dress by Me+Em paired with Valentino stiletto heels. The emerald green fit and flare dress is still available to shop and retails for £425.

Silk short fit + flare dress, £425, Me+Em

Later that week Zara was spotted trying on outfits in Byron Bay fashion store Spell. She looked incredible in the floral Hibiscus Lane romper which we’ve tracked down on Revolve for £250.

Zara wears a Spell playsuit in Australia's Byron Bay

Hibiscus Lane romper, £250, Revolve

The 41-year-old royal was also pictured in the same Ralph Lauren linen dress she wore to Wimbledon this summer. While it’s now sold out, you can find several similar styles still available online.

Zara wears a white Ralph Lauren shirt dress

SHOP SIMILAR: Polo Ralph Lauren woven midi dress, £265, Selfridges

Most recently Zara stepped out in her signature casual style, as she arrived in Adelaide wearing skinny jeans and a navy Sandro blazer. She accessorised with an Aspinal of London camera bag and AM Eyewear’s Tommy sunglasses.

Zara wears a Sandro blazer and skinny jeans as she arrives in Adelaide

SHOP SIMILAR: Double breasted tweed blazer, £389, Sandro

As the royal couple continue their trip down under, we can't wait to see what Zara wears next.

