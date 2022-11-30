Zara Tindall is a tropical goddess in the boldest mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall was spotted hitting the shops on Australia's Gold Coast just hours before her romantic reunion with husband Mike Tindall on Saturday evening.

LOOK: Zara Tindall embraces the Australian sunshine in figure-skimming linen dress

The royal reunited with her former England rugby player husband following his stint in the I'm A Celebrity! jungle, and the couple have been soaking up the sunshine down under ever since. In photographs published by the MailOnline earlier this week, Zara was snapped trying on clothes in a luxury boutique in Byron Bay.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Zara Tindall shares sweet moment with husband Mike after I'm A Celebrity!

The 41-year-old proved her sartorial prowess and she tried on a selection of eclectic beach dresses from It-girl boutique Spell.

One photograph pictured the royal wearing the label's 'Lei Lei Frill Playdress'. Its ethereal and flattering shape featured a wide frill at the neckline adorned in lace, complete with beachy coconut buttons down the front.

LOOK: Zara Tindall surprises in effortlessly cool denim playsuit to reunite with husband Mike

Spell Hibiscus Lane Romper, £254, Revolve

Another snap saw Zara wearing Spell's 'Hibiscus Lane Romper' in a whimsical floral print - the perfect playsuit for sunset soirees and enjoying sundowners on her trip away.

Zara's colourful choices got the seal of approval from Australian royal fans, who were quick to comment on fashion account @royalfashionpolice on Instagram. "Love Spell. The cotton is always of the highest quality. The clothes fly off the shelves in Australia. Very Byron!" wrote a fan.

LOOK: Why Zara Tindall's £140k engagement ring from Mike is more practical than other royals'

DISCOVER: Inside I'm A Celeb star Mike Tindall and Zara's touching love story and 'shock value' proposal

"Wow, just love this, what a gorgeous tunic," added another fan, while a third commented: "If anyone plans to go to Australia take empty luggage as they have the most amazing designers and are really creative!"

Making the most of their time in Aus, Zara and Mike were photographed enjoying a day out at Sea World with their three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four and Lucas, one on Monday.

Zara looked immaculate in a white Ralph Lauren dress

Embracing the Australian summer, Zara looked effortlessly elegant in a crisp linen dress, accessorising with sunglasses and her 'Campo' suede-trimmed leather Veja trainers.

On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Mike opened up about his loved ones, saying that the "hardest thing" about partaking in I'm A Celebrity! was being away from Zara and their three children for three weeks.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.