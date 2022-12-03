Zara Tindall's jungle crossbody handbag is on sale - it's one of her favourites!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall is a pro when it comes to effortlessly stylish looks, and we've seen more enviable ensembles this week as she travels Australia alongside her husband Mike Tindall, following his departure from the I'm A Celebrity Jungle.

It's not just her chic rompers and elegant shirt dresses that royal fans have been admiring though. The daughter of Princess Anne has been sporting one of her favourite Aspinal of London bags - the camera 'A' crossbody - to round off her laid-back looks.

Thankfully, the royal-approved arm candy is currently reduced by £74 in the sale - but if you love it you'll need to hurry...

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Camera 'A' Bag, £221 (WAS £295), Aspinal of London

The Aspinal of London bag is timelessly stylish with its leather construction and crossbody straps, finished with the brand's signature 'A' delicately stitched on the front panel. The camera bag comes in 11 colours, with Zara's ivory shade making the perfect staple piece to team with any daywear look.

Aspinal of London is the go-to handbag brand for the royals, and both Zara and Princess Kate have several of the label's pieces in their handbag collection.

Zara teamed her Aspinal bag with ripped jeans and a navy blazer

Zara and her husband Mike have been jetting around Australia for the past week, while the other I'm A Celebrity campmates made their way back to the UK. The mother-of-three was seen sporting the Aspinal crossbody as the pair travelled from Melbourne to Adelaide, teaming the camera bag with a pair of washed blue skinny jeans, a blue printed jumper and a navy Sandro blazer.

As for her accessories, the royal opted for a pair of AM Eyewear's Tommy sunglasses and white sneakers, wearing her blonde hair in a low ponytail to complete the casual look.

Hurry! Snap up a saving on Zara's Aspinal of London bag before the sale ends.

NOW SHOP

Zara Tindall is a low-key style icon while down under in Australia - shop her best looks

Zara Tindall loves this handbag brand as much as Princess Kate - see her new addition

Kate Middleton's 'mini' bag collection revealed - here's where to shop her three faves

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.