Why Meghan Markle wore white for new Netflix docuseries

The Duchess of Sussex's most significant public moments are illustrated with striking images of her donning optic white ensembles. Meghan and Prince Harry's appearances in the lead-up to the momentous Harry & Meghan Netflix series were no exception. But do you know the symbolism behind Meghan's choice to wear white?

Appearing on camera in Harry & Meghan, the mother of two spoke clearly and confidently to the camera while wearing a chic white shirt and matching white palazzo trousers. Meghan exuded calmness and the impact was effective.

Pointedly, in the lead-up to the highly anticipated launch of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the couple stepped out in New York on Tuesday to attend the Ripple of Hope awards, where Meghan slipped into a stunning white custom-made Louis Vuitton column dress with a Bardot neckline.

HELLO! previously spoke to colour psychologist and design director, Tash Bradley, who revealed her thoughts on these impactful head-to-toe-white ensembles and specifically what it means for Harry and Meghan's "brand"

Meghan's brilliant white dress made a statement

"Meghan being all in white – you wear white to unclutter your mind, to show that you have a clear mind and that you know yourself," she explained.

"To wear white, you've got to have a lot of confidence you know. You're not hiding anything – you want to show purity. It's a very brave move to put an all-white outfit on."

In terms of branding, Tash explained why outfit colour choices are particularly influential: "Colour by the way is the first thing that we see, so before you take on, let's say the shape of an object. The colour is the first thing that we interact with so that's where it could be so powerful when it comes to branding."

Meghan's chic all-white style evolution

Meghan recently addressed her approach to dressing when she confessed to having previously opted for muted beige and even brown tones during her time as a working royal - in order to avoid colour clashing with Princess Kate and the Queen.

Meghan spoke about how she had previously been so keen to "blend in" and not "stand out" against more senior members of the royal family. When the 41-year-old joined the royals for her first Christmas with Harry at Sandringham in 2017, she wore an ensemble consisting of warm brown and beige hues.

