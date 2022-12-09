Meghan Markle's £200 Christmas pyjamas are nothing short of epic - run, don't walk

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-talked about Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped, and we don't know about you, but we binge-watched the first three episodes in one sitting.

Aside from the couple's personal experiences, there is lots of never-before-seen footage, and that includes some really fabulous outfits. In one shot, mother-of-two Meghan can be seen sitting on her couch, with a Hermès blanket draped over the cushion. Meghan herself looks comfy in an oversize camel jumper, and a pair of beautiful red pyjamas with white piping. In short, majorly chic Christmas PJs... which let's face it, we're always on the hunt for!

The former Suits star wore PJs by La Ligne and guess what? They're in stock!

The website says of the style which called the 'Bonne Nuit': "Our PJs are cut from our super soft t-shirt fabric for the ultimate in comfort and style when you need a little hygge. Red cotton framed with contrasting white piping, our PJ set has a relaxed-fit top and elasticated drawstring wide-leg pants."

Meghan wearing her La Ligne pyjamas

Meghan is considered a style icon by many, and also spoke about how she dressed when she was a working royal. "Most of the time that I was in the U.K. I rarely wore colour—there was thought in that."

She added: "To my understanding, you could never wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family.

"So I was like, 'Well, what's a colour that they'll probably never wear?' Camel, beige, white... so I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. I'm not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me joining this family and me not doing everything I could to fit in."

