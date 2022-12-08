Meghan Markle has the coolest sunglasses collection - here’s where to shop every style

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We were already fully aware that Meghan Markle has one of the most coveted sunglasses collections, but watching the new bombshell Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, reminded us of just how many amazing pairs we’ve seen her in.

Barely 10 minutes into episode one there’s a montage of the now 40-year-old Duchess travelling the world on her hot girl summer of 2016 - just months before she met Prince Harry for the first time.

Meghan Markle’s impressive sunglasses collection

Meghan Markle wearing Illesteva sunglasses

Meghan wears Illesteva sunglasses in a throwback holiday photo

Throwback photos show Meghan wearing one of her early go-to pairs by Italian label Illesteva. The ‘York’ sunglasses feature round tortoiseshell frames and contrasting silver motifs. She later wore the ‘Leonard’ style in black to Wimbledon in 2018. You can shop the brand directly from the website if you’re in the US or at Revolve if you’re in the UK.

Meghan Markle wearing Mykita sunglasses

Meghan wearing the Mykita Timothy sunglasses in 2016

We also see a shot of Meghan accessorising a gorgeous white co-ord with Mykita’s ‘Timothy’ sunglasses - a glossy gold pair which she later wore to attend a wedding in Jamaica with the royals. They’re sadly no longer available to shop but we think they’re very similar to Ray-Ban’s popular round frames in gold.

Meghan Markle wearing Finlay & Co. sunglasses

Meghan wears Finlay's Percy sunglasses at the 2017 Invictus Games

In 2017, Megan showed support for British eyeware brand Finlay & Co. - a label also worn by Princess Kate. Royal fans went wild for the £150 ‘Percy’ shades and you can still find them online in almost every colour. Looking for something more affordable? Amazon has a very similar style for just £25.

Meghan Markle wearing Le Specs sunglasses

Meghan in Le Specs' Air Heart sunglasses

Meghan’s most chic pair of sunglasses has to be her black ‘Air Heart’ cat eye frames by Le Specs. She’s been spotted in them everywhere over the last few years, from New York to London. The good news? You can still shop them at Selfridges for just £55/$55.

Meghan Markle wearing Linda Farrow sunglasses

The Duchess looks incredible in gold Linda Farrow frames

Most recently, the mum-of-two was pictured wearing the coolest pair of Linda Farrow sunglasses to the 2022 Invictus Games. Crafted with 22-carat gold-plated titanium they really were stunning and can be purchased at Selfridges for £665/$660.

