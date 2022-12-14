Princess Charlotte's new denim outfit and John Lewis shoes is her cutest look ever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How beautiful is the Prince and Princess of Wales new Christmas card for 2022? We loved seeing William and Kate with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on a sunny day earlier this year.

The fab five are seen walking together along a path with William holding the hand of Prince George at one end while at the other, mum Kate holds Louis' hand, with Charlotte in the middle.

Speaking of Charlotte, the seven-year-old looked lovely in a gorgeous denim playsuit. It came complete with red pom pom frills and embroidered strawberries at the neckline, and it was from Spanish brand Sfera. It's sadly a past-season buy, but we've found a great alternative - keep scrolling.

The little princess kept it casual, adding a pair of navy blue 'Hampton Plum Canvas Plimsolls', which you can pick up in John Lewis for £30. Adorable!

The Prince and Princess of Wales Christmas card for 2022 is fabulous!

Alongside Charlotte, her mother Kate rocked casual attire, donning skinny jeans and a broderie anglaise blouse, which came from brand M.i.h Jeans. She teamed the look with a pair of pristine Superga trainers.

Charlotte's playsuit is a past-season buy from Sfera

The elegant top, which she debuted at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, is a firm favourite of the royal and she has recycled it on a number of occasions.

Get the look!

Jamie jr Denim playsuit, £60, Reiss Kids

The moment was captured by photographer Matt Porteous who often takes Christmas pictures for the couple.

Charlotte's shoes:

Trotters Kids' Hampton Plum Canvas Plimsolls, £28, John Lewis

He most recently photographed them in 2020 and has taken images to mark significant moments in the royal couple's life.

Christmas is coming in the royal household! William and Kate's children are enjoying their final week at school before the Christmas holidays. The family are expected to join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Sandringham for the festive season this year.

