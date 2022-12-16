Lady Frederick Windsor is the picture of elegance in fitted coat and heels for royal outing The star looked gorgeous in grey

Lady Frederick Windsor attended the 'Together At Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales on Thursday evening. For the festive occasion, Sophie opted for an all-grey aesthetic, turning out an elegant look for the royal affair.

Sophie sported a grey herringbone coat By Lucan Fashion Ltd which she paired with Aspinal of London's 'Mini Madison Tote in Smooth Black.' Her headwear no doubt stole the show, as she donned a striking Faux Fur hat by Princess Kate's beloved designer Catherine Walker.

The star wore her silky brunette locks down loose and slipped on a pair of high heels to quite literally elevate her evening attire. She accessorised with some classy black leather gloves and a pair of royally-approved pearl stud earrings which twinkled under the Christmas-ready lights.

A natural yet glamorous makeup blend was the beauty look of choice. A porcelain complexion, a cherry pink thick and thickly defined brows accentuated Sophie's striking facial features.

Lady Frederick Windsor sported a classic grey ensemble

Upon seeing her look online, Sophie's fans flocked to social media to share their uplifting comments on her latest outfit. "Gorgeous coat and super fun hat! I love the silhouette of the coat," one wrote, while another noted: "Lady Windsor's fashion is always on point!" A third agreed, mentioning: "She always gets it just right," and a fourth penned: "Gosh the Brit’s do amazing winter coats like no one else!"

The royal's fluffy hat took centre stage

The carol service was supported by the Royal Foundation and recognised the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrated and showcased the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.

The 2022 service was dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others. These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who had been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.

