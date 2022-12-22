Princess Kate is a total glitterbomb in exquisite sparkly jacket

Tania Leslau
The Princess of Wales glittered in the most incredible iridescent jacket while recording a special introduction for Together At Christmas
Whoever said all that glitters is not gold clearly didn't take the Princess of Wales' wardrobe into account. The royal has a golden archive of outfits and her latest look took her doting fashion followers by surprise.
Princess Kate recorded a special introduction for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, the broadcast of her second carol service at Westminster Abbey which will air on Christmas Eve on ITV. For the announcement, the mother-of-three championed a theme that is perfect for the festive period – sparkles.
The royal glistened in a black, glitter-clad pullover which came complete with a rounded neckline, decorative front pockets, long sleeves and sparkling beaded bronze piping. How very Chanel!
Princess Kate wore her silky brunette locks down loose with a slightly off-centre parting, allowing her cascading waves to gently shape her radiant face.
She opted for a camera-ready beauty blend, consisting of a smooth, velvety skin tone, a touch of peachy blush, a dark, defined brow, a flutter of mascara and a glossy lip. *Chef's kiss.*
The royal looked radiant credit - Kensington Palace
The wife of Prince William posed for the introduction in a moody interior that exuded cosy Christmas spirit. A large Christmas tree adorned with golden fairylights twinkled in the background – adding to the festive theme of the announcement.
Last Tuesday, the Princess of Wales made a style statement in tartan she stepped out to plant a tree in memory of the late Queen as part of a global green initiative to commemorate the monarch. The royal delighted crowds as she graced the scene at Westminster in a recycled yet regal look.
For the outdoor event, Princess Kate layered up in her beloved double-breasted tartan coat by Holland Cooper. The piece, which retails on the brand's website for £749, boasts a longline silhouette, a relaxed, double-breasted cut, a woven wool blend and sumptuous satin lining.
