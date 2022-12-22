Princess Kate is a total glitterbomb in exquisite sparkly jacket

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Whoever said all that glitters is not gold clearly didn't take the Princess of Wales' wardrobe into account. The royal has a golden archive of outfits and her latest look took her doting fashion followers by surprise.

Princess Kate recorded a special introduction for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, the broadcast of her second carol service at Westminster Abbey which will air on Christmas Eve on ITV. For the announcement, the mother-of-three championed a theme that is perfect for the festive period – sparkles.

The royal glistened in a black, glitter-clad pullover which came complete with a rounded neckline, decorative front pockets, long sleeves and sparkling beaded bronze piping. How very Chanel!

Princess Kate wore her silky brunette locks down loose with a slightly off-centre parting, allowing her cascading waves to gently shape her radiant face.

She opted for a camera-ready beauty blend, consisting of a smooth, velvety skin tone, a touch of peachy blush, a dark, defined brow, a flutter of mascara and a glossy lip. *Chef's kiss.*

The royal looked radiant credit - Kensington Palace

The wife of Prince William posed for the introduction in a moody interior that exuded cosy Christmas spirit. A large Christmas tree adorned with golden fairylights twinkled in the background – adding to the festive theme of the announcement.

Last Tuesday, the Princess of Wales made a style statement in tartan she stepped out to plant a tree in memory of the late Queen as part of a global green initiative to commemorate the monarch. The royal delighted crowds as she graced the scene at Westminster in a recycled yet regal look.

For the outdoor event, Princess Kate layered up in her beloved double-breasted tartan coat by Holland Cooper. The piece, which retails on the brand's website for £749, boasts a longline silhouette, a relaxed, double-breasted cut, a woven wool blend and sumptuous satin lining.

