Princess Kate's best Christmas outfits revealed - which is your favourite?

The Princess of Wales has worn some absolutely epic looks over the years, and pretty much suits every colour going.

When you think of Christmas dressing though, you think of three main colours - red, green and gold. Well, Kate has worn some incredible ensembles in these shades, so we thought we would round up her most show-stopping. Maybe she will inspire your Christmas wardrobe this year?

Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

We have to start off with the most famous gold dress, ever.

Kate literally made jaws drop at the premiere of the James Bond film No Time to Die in 2021.

The royal's dazzling gold embellished Jenny Packham gown took the world by storm. The stunning number featured a twisted waist, a plethora of gold sequins and a totally incredible cape. The plunge-neck gown hit the headlines and royal fans have been dreaming of it ever since.

In September, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales, and Kate looked radiant wearing an all-black ensemble, which she jazzed up with a truly beautful new red coat from L.K.Bennett. The £599 style featured bold gold buttons and gold horsebit detail on the pockets. It's actually known as the 'Spencer' coat - a sweet nod to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as Spencer was her maiden name.

Back in 2019, the mother-of-three hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Place with husband Prince William. The festive bash was for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus. Kate rocked a festive red checked skirt by Emila Wickstead and a cashmere cardigan by Brora. How amazing is this skirt? Perfect Christmas Day attire.

In 2020, Kate famously stepped out in a metallic dress from cult label The Vampire's Wife during her visit to Ireland, and royal-watchers from all over collectively swooned. The green ruffled midi dress - a style that has been worn by the likes of Kate Moss, Sienna Miller and Killing Eve's Jodie Comer - certainly made for a modern moment for Kate. Her choice was the brand's 'Falconetti' dress, made in beautiful emerald silk and it cost £1,595. It's still one of the brand's best-selling frocks to date.

Also in 2020, Kate held a fabulous royal event at Buckingham Palace.

Kate and William accompanied The Earl and Countess of Wessex and The Princess Royal, where they hosted a reception on behalf of the late Majesty The Queen. There was no doubt about it, Kate totally stole the show in a sparkly red dress by Needle & Thread. The gorgeous number had sheer sleeves and was adorned with silver sequins, plus it had a flattering A-line silhouette.

