Loved Princess Kate's luxury pearl earrings? You won't believe this affordable lookalike

We are always on the lookout for royal jewellery lookalikes - and it seems we are not alone! Lily & Roo's budget-friendly gold huggie pearl earrings have been a viral hit, and they look so similar to Princess Kate's luxury version.

The Princess of Wales adores her designer diamond and pearl huggies, which are a combination of £425 Annoushka detachable pearl drops added to £600 Kiki McDonough diamond hoops.

Princess Kate has been wearing her pearl and diamond huggie earrings for at least a decade

But if you are hoping to get this timeless royal combination for less, Lily & Roo’s hand-crafted Gold Huggie Pearl Drop Earrings have a similar sparkling huggie hoop and detachable freshwater pearl drop detail – but quite a different price tag, just £89 ($110).

Gold Huggie Pearl Drop Earrings, £89 / $110, Lily & Roo

And for something more luxe, you can also choose the same design crafted in solid gold and set with genuine diamonds for £335 ($414).

DESIGNER BUY: 18ct Gold Brown Diamond Baroque Pearl Earrings, £1,320 / $1,475, Annoushka

If you want full on luxury, you can shop Kate's combination, or indulge in Annoushka's luxurious pearl and diamond huggie set, which includes the Princess of Wales's pearl drops, for £1,320.

Kate first wore the earrings as early as 2012, above

Princess Kate has long been a fan of Annoushka’s precious huggie hoops, and has been wearing them for some of her most high profile engagements for years.

"It makes me incredibly proud," founder Annoushka Ducas once told HELLO!. "The pearl drops are timeless, they work for everything, whether it's your jeans or whether it's for an official engagement. It's very much what my jewellery is about, being able to dress up your jeans and being able to wear jewellery that makes you feel good."

