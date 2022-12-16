Princess Charlotte twins with lookalike mum Princess Kate - it's uncanny

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It was so wonderful to see the lovely Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Thursday evening at the Together at Christmas carol concert held at Westminster Abbey.

The young royals walked into the service with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and we loved seeing their excited faces during this festive period.

Charlotte looked adorable in a burgundy coat from Trotters Childrenswear, which you can pick up from John Lewis. The £160 design is pretty spenny, but it's a classic style that could be passed down from sibling to sibling.

The website says of the style: "The beautifully smart woollen Classic Coat is a must have to get you through the colder months. Made from 100% wool, it also features tonal velvet trims on the collar, pockets and matching velvet covered buttons. This Trotters favourite will become a staple of your child's winter wardrobe."

Princess Charlotte and Kate both wore burgundy coats at the Christmas carol service

We also loved the fact that the little princess's mother Kate wore a burgundy coat dress too!

Charlotte's coat:

Trotters Kids' Classic Double Breasted Coat, Burgundy, £160, John Lewis

The mother-of-three's coat was by Eponine London and was also crafted in a festive burgundy. She added matching high heels and carried a pair of gloves and a croc clutch bag in the same hue. She wore co-ordinating earrings in the same tones. Her hair was teased into her trademark blow-dried style and subtle makeup highlighted her perfect features. Perfection!

Kate's family also made a show of support for the royal, with parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, alongside siblings Pippa and James Middleton all turning up for the event.

The royals looked in high spirits at the concert, choosing to ignore the controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims on their Netflix show earlier in the day.

