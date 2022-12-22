H&M's blue statement blazer fits right in with Princess Kate's wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Kate has shown that a bold blue textured blazer is a timeless statement piece that can be worn for seasons to come - and we think she'd love this new-in look at H&M!

The Princess of Wales gave her blue tweed Chanel jacket multiple outings during the autumn, from a royal visit to a sports charity to an NBA game in Boston.

The Princess of Wales's blue Chanel statement blazer is a vintage jacket dating back to 1995

The vintage blazer dates back to 1995 - but there are a host of great lookalikes on the high street so you can get the look!

Textured-weave blazer, £39.99, H&M

H&M's textured weave blazer captures that tweedy 90s vibe and, like Princess Kate's wardrobe staple, is classic but still stands out and can be teamed with trousers or jeans for a smart casual look.

MANGO 'Boston' Blazer, SALE PRICE: £59.99 / $99.99,

Mango's 'Boston' wool blend blazer is in a darker blue, but is just as versatile and is so similar to Princess Kate's Chanel. And it's on sale, reduced from £79.99 ($129.99)!

Tweed Gold Button Cropped Jacket, £80 / $136 (WAS £199), Karen Millen

For an investment piece that you know will earn it's worth over years to come, the Saint Laurent look has the same luxury feel as Princess Kate's.

INVESTMENT BUY: SAINT LAURENT Tweed Blazer, £2,225 / $3,190

Or, two of Princess Kate's favourite high street brands Karen Millen and LK Bennett, also have lovely lookalikes for the Chanel classic – and they’re on sale!

'Lottie' Navy Tweed Jacket, £230 / $413 (WAS £329), LK Bennett

The perfect additions to our winter wardrobe!

