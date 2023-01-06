Royal Style Watch: From Princess Charlene's gothic veil to Princess Olympia's sleek catsuit Royals from Princess Charlene to Princess Olympia turned the tables with their outfits this week

New year, new wardrobe! That's the saying, right? Well, it certainly is for our favourite royals who have been stepping into 2023 in style. New Year's Eve oversaw a host of fresh new party looks sported by royals, while New Year's Day served up a soothing selection of low-key outfits that could cure any January blues.

READ: Princess Diana's hairstylist is getting an MBE

Camilla Queen Consort wrapped up warm in a chocolate brown coat for a New Year's Day outing, while Princess Olympia of Greece partied the end of December away in a series of dazzling ensembles. Princess Charlene of Monaco offered up an elegant lesson in royal funeral attire and Princess Nina of Greece entered the year with a bright pink bang.

In need of spicing up your new year apparel? Scroll on for some unmissable style inspiration to see you through this season…

Camilla Queen Consort

Queen Camilla Consort looked lovely in dark chocolate

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were photographed attending church at Sandringham on New Year's Day and for the occasion, Her Majesty looked charming in chocolate. The royal wore a winter-ready coat which she paired with some suede boots, a leather navy handbag and a befeathered hat by Philip Treacy.

Princes Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked beautiful in black lace

Princess Charlene of Monaco was joined by her husband Prince Albert on Wednesday to attend the funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Barsi. For the touching occasion, the royal slipped into her most elegant attire, which came complete with plenty of romantic lace.

Princess Charlene paid her respects to the former Archbishop of Monaco while stepping out in a beautiful cashmere coat by Akris which featured long sleeves, streamlined lapels and button-down detailing. She paired the outerwear piece with some straight-leg black trousers and leather Dior pumps.

READ: Prince Albert 'really proud' of wife Princess Charlene after 'very tough year'

Princess Olympia of Greece

Princess of Olympia stunned in Yves Saint Laurent

Princess Olympia celebrated New Year's Eve in style with her family, marking the advent of 2023 with the most magnificent look. Opting for a streamlined fashion statement, the royal turned out a stunning velvet concoction.

For the evening soiree hosted in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Princess Olympia sported a $3,500 'Crushed Velvet Twist' jumpsuit by Yves Saint Laurent which she paired with the 'Olympia 105 Suede and PVC' sandals by Aquazzura, which retail at $1,250.

The royal served up It-girl charm in a floral corset

We can't resist a corset, and this one sported by Olympia was truly to die for. The star served up It-girl charm in a Victoriana floral corset which was layered over a milkmaid-style white top with puff sleeves and broderie anglaise panels. She slipped into a pair of sleek black trousers to top her sweetheart aesthetic off.

WOW: Princess Olympia of Greece is a glamrock vision in slinky $3500 catsuit

Princess Nina of Greece

Princess Nina of Greece celebrated the New Year in Valentino

Princess Nina of Greece looked pretty in pink on New Year's Day as she donned a luxurious $14,000 dress by Valentino. Coined the 'Appliquéd Wool and Silk-Blend Crepe Midi Dress,' the exquisitely crafted frock was sourced from the label's AW22 RTW Collection and featured whimsical floral adornments.

MORE: Princess Diana's most iconic winter outfits

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.