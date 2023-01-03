Princess Olympia of Greece is a glamrock vision in slinky $3500 catsuit Princess Olympia of Greece is a pro when it comes to luxury fashion - check out her party look from Switzerland

It's official, Princess Olympia of Greece just won New Year's. The Grecian princess celebrated in style with her family, marking the advent of the new year with the most magnificent look. Opting for a feline fashion statement, the royal turned out a velvet concoction that will be burned in our brains for quite some time.

For the snazzy evening soiree hosted in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Princess Olympia sported a $3500 'Crushed Velvet Twist' jumpsuit by Yves Saint Laurent which she paired with the 'Olympia 105 Suede and PVC' sandals by Aquazzura, which retail at $1250.

Featuring a skintight fit, long sleeves, a glittering sheen, a ruched bodice, a high neckline and a rich ebony hue, the designer catsuit served superhero sophistication married with party girl glamour.

The royal completed her sleek aesthetic by wearing her blonde hair down Ioose in gentle beach waves with a middle parting. A natural makeup blend highlighted her modelesque facial features.

Princess Olympia of Greece rocked a YSL catsuit for New Year's Eve

Her mother, Marie Chantal, dazzled beside her, donning the 'Crystal-Embellished Crepe' dress by Andrew Gn paired with the 'Tequila' clutch by Aquazzura.

Upon seeing the socialite's latest look online, fans flocked to praise her ever-graceful style. "I love it. She rocks this look so hard. Super fun for NYE," one wrote, while another said: "Amazing." A third noted: "She FEELS this jumpsuit," and a fourth comedically commented: "If I looked like her, I would 10000% wear this outfit everywhere. Grocery store. School drop off. Church."

The royal is a high fashion veteran

It goes without saying that Princess Olympia is well-versed in red carpet dressing. The daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece graced the scene at The Fashion Awards 2022 in London last month, aptly sporting one of Britain's hottest designer pieces for the highly anticipated bash.

The star alluded to her royal status as she stepped out in Richard Quinn, one of her go-to luxury labels for evening attire. Her outfit of choice materialised in the form of an ebony-toned velvet midi dress, complete with a satin caped shoulder and paired with Quinn's signature latex gloves.

