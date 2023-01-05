Princess Charlene is a gothic vision in lace veil for poignant outing Princess Charlene of Monaco was joined by her husband for the touching funeral

Princess Charlene of Monaco was joined by her husband Prince Albert on Wednesday to attend the funeral of Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Barsi. For the touching occasion, the royal slipped into her most elegant attire, which came complete with plenty of lace and sheaths of cashmere.

Princess Charlene paid her respects to the former Archbishop of Monaco while stepping out in a beautiful cashmere coat by Akris which featured long sleeves, streamlined lapels and button-down detailing. She paired the outerwear piece with some straight-leg black trousers and leather Dior pumps. The photographs of the event were shared by Royal Fashion Police.

The mother-of-two layered a modest turtleneck top under her luxurious coat and accessorised with some leather gloves and a gothic lace mourning veil.

Mourning veils are traditionally worn at the funeral of a sovereign or esteemed figure. The mourning veil is both symbolic and practical as they are worn by those in the process of grieving for a loved one. They are typically crafted from lace, tulle, or fine netting material that allows a person to see through it.

The practical purpose of a mourning veil is to conceal one's face, in order to provide extra privacy for those who are upset or crying. For well-known figures such as the royals, the mourning veil also shields the person from photographers.

A natural makeup blend complemented Princess Charlene's all-black look and she wore her blonde pixie cut in a smoothened style.

The former Archbishop of Monaco officiated Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's wedding back in 2011. Bernard, who held the religious post between 2000 and 2020, also officiated at the funeral of Albert's father, Prince Rainier III back in April 2005, and he baptised their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Bernard passed away at the age of 80, following a heart attack on 28 December 2022.

