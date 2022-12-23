Royal Style Watch: From Princess Eugenie's fringed coat to Princess Olympia's perfect puffer The royals wrapped up in style this week

As we inch closer to Christmas, we are increasingly showered with divine royal looks for our favourite royal ladies. Clearly, members of the royal family have been upping the ante this week, stepping out in luxury pieces, outstanding outwear and fabulous winter footwear.

Princess Eugenie led the charge in a fringed coat which inspired us all to spice up our seasonal attire, while Princess Olympia of Greece made a case for the cosy puffer jacket. Princess Charlene of Monaco glittered in rhinestones courtesy of Louis Vuitton, Queen Letizia of Spain added a pop of pink to her winter wardrobe and Queen Rania of Jordan exuded elegance in an embroidered set.

Keen to see more? Who could blame you? Scroll on for a festive visual feast of must-see outfits…

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie recycled her beloved fringed coat by Weekend MaxMara as seen above

On Tuesday evening, Princess Eugenie enjoyed a date night with her husband Jack Brooksbank. For the intimate outing which took place at Maison Estelle in the Soho area of London, Eugenie offered up a style masterclass in winter dress, with a helping hand from MaxMara.

The mother-of-one stepped out in a brown checked coat coined the 'Cartone Coat' by Weekend MaxMara, that featured a snug wool-blend tweed, a wide lapel collar, cuff tab-embellished raglan sleeves, double-breasted buttons, a carefully tailored construction and a playful fringed hemline.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene owns a host of winter-ready ensembles

Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the 40th anniversary of her husband Prince Albert's Red Cross presidency looking sensational in rhinestones. For the occasion, the elegant royal offered up a hearty dose of designer charm, stepping out in a Louis Vuitton co-ord as shown in images circulated by Royal Fashion Police.

The 44-year-old amped up the glamour in the luxury set, which came complete with a mottled grey tone, a trim-tweed effect, a short-sleeve blouse and rhinestone adornment. The royal topped off her sophisticated attire by slipping into a pair of tights and coordinating Louis Vuitton black leather pumps.

Princess Olympia of Greece

Princess Olympia was the ultimate It-girl in a Celine coat

The ever-beautiful Princess Olympia enjoyed a day out with friends where she graced the scene in the utmost style at a patisserie. For the low-key occasion, the royal wrapped up warm in Celine's 'Oversized Quilted Shearling Bomber Jacket' sourced from the French fashion house's collection last season.

Featuring a khaki backdrop, quilted panels, long sleeves, a large collar and a relaxed oversized fit, the designer piece looked perfect when paired with some retro bootcut jeans in a mid-blue wash.

The socialite completed her winter ensemble by slipping on a pair of the most desirable boots around town, The Row's 'Zipped 1 Leather Ankle Boots.'

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia bossed her Boss look that boasted a stunning fuschia hue

Queen Letizia of Spain looked perfect in bright pink as she visited the Niño Jesus University Children's Hospital. The royal donned one of her favourite designers for the occasion, Hugo Boss, and wowed crowds with her radiant colour palette.

Letizia sported an uber-feminine wool coat in a warming fuschia hue, coupled with a matching pink blouse and tailored trousers. A pair of Massimo Dutti black heels completed her girlish yet glamorous attire.

The royal looked charming in a crimson Massimo Dutti dress

The royal also attended the 15th anniversary of the BBVA Microfinance Foundation showcasing another regal look. An open-back dark pink dress by Massimo Dutti was the frock of choice for the beloved figure, who paired the number with a coordinating pair of red pumps by Magrit.

A belted element added a contemporary twist to her ravishing-in-red aesthetic, in addition to a healtyh dose of gold jewels for an extra touch of dazzle.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania looked pristine in the embroidered cream ensemble

Another royal style icon, Queen Rania once again proved her sartorial prowess as she smiled for a festive photograph in head-to-toe Emporio Sirenuse.

The royal wore a delicately embroidered blouse by the Italian designer, in addition to an embroidered cotton-voile maxi skirt. Featuring patterned panels and a cream-white backdrop, the skirt made for an elegant yet playful fashion choice.

