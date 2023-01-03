Princess Charlene enchants royal fans in a daring metallic crochet dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlene of Monaco, 44, kickstarted the New Year with a stunning ensemble crafted by royal-favourite fashion label, Akris.

The wife of Prince Albert, 64, appeared in a video alongside her husband and their two children, Gabriella and Jacques, both eight. In the heartwarming clip, Princess Charlene looked positively radiant wearing a 'Metallix Lurex Cotton Crochet Embroidery Gown' in a silver-ecru hue. The sleeveless number fell to a flattering floor-length skirt complete with an elegant scoop neckline.

In the video, Prince Albert said: "My family and I offer you our warmest wishes for 2023," while Princess Charlene chimed in: "Happy New Year."

The Monegasque royal's icy blonde pixie cut was swept into a chic side part, as she elevated her beautiful features with a glowy beauty look consisting of rosy blush, feline eyeliner and glossy peach-toned lip.

Princess Charlene joined her family on New Year's Day

Princess Charlene's fashion taste oozes luxury, which is partly why her sartorial prowess reigns supreme. Her €5,490 dress from Akris certainly isn't for every wardrobe, but this white Plissé silk dress from London designer RAEY might be.

Raey looks to 1990s minimalism to shape this ivory midi-length dress. It's crafted in Italy from lightweight plissé crepe to a simple tank silhouette - and at £197 in the New Year sale, we'd call that a royal bargain.

Plissé silk-blend shift dress, £197, Raey

2022 was an eventful year for Princess Charlene, who made her return to public life after having spent most of 2021 out of the spotlight following an ENT infection.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Prince Albert shared his pride in his wife following a bout of cancelled appearances. "I'm really proud of my wife. Charlene's doing really well," he shared.

Referring to his wife's health, Albert said: "Last year was a very tough year for her — and the beginning of this year. And she's really turned it around in an incredible way."

Here's to hoping 2023 is a far healthier and happier year for Princess Charlene of Monaco!

