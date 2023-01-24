Princess Kate’s favourite high street jeans now come in jet black

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Kate is no stranger to a high street buy or high-low dressing, with Boden, Reiss and Zara all frequently on rotation in her wardrobe. But up there with our most wanted affordable items loved by the royal? & Other Stories aptly named Favourite Cut jeans.

Despite once being a devoted fan to spray-on skinnies, Kate now mostly wears straight-leg jeans with her off-duty outfits, and & Other Stories has quickly become a go-to.

Kate wears & Other Stories and Chloé in summer 2021

A bestseller on the high street, the classic jeans are made from comfy organic and recycled cotton with just the right amount of stretch. They feature a high waist, full-length slim leg and five pockets.

The mum-of-three wears the classic acid blue wash, but & Other Stories just dropped a jet black colourway that’s perfect for winter - and we wouldn’t be surprised to see Kate in a pair.

Favourite Cut jeans in jet black, £75, & Other Stories

We’ve seen the Princess style hers with everything from Veja trainers and a Chloé blazer to channelling Alpine chic in a Fair Isle roll-neck sweater by Holland Cooper.

The new black hue is exactly what we want to wear with our chunky boots, cosy sweaters and longline coats in this cold weather, but they’d look equally stylish with a crop top and Birkenstocks in the warmer months.

The royals are no stranger to jeans, with Princess Diana loving her Levi’s and Meghan Markle stepping out in US denim brands like Mother. Invest in this & Other Stories pair and we guarantee they’ll become the hardest working piece in your wardrobe.

NOW SHOP:

