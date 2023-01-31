Princess Anne rocks knee-high boots and chic mini dress in epic photo The Princess Royal had superb fashion sense in the sixties

The 1960s was a decade renowned for fashion, so it comes as no surprise that Princess Anne fully immersed herself in the style scene back in the day. Knee-high boots, mini hemlines, leather accessories, all sixties sartorial style tropes the royal stored in her wardrobe across the years.

We just so happened to uncover this incredible image of an 18-year-old Princess Anne in 1968 when she arrived at Liverpool Street station from Sandringham. The royal was a youthquake vision in a structured two-piece, which featured a sharp jacket with large button-down detailing, a stiff buttoned collar and long sleeves.

The wrap-style piece was paired with a knee-skimming pencil skirt, a white rollneck and a white watch. The piece du resistance of the look, however, materialized in the form of black knee-high boots crafted from croc-effect leather.

In the effortless archival image, Princess Anne wore her sandy locks down loose in a stylised, side-parted blow-dry and opted for a lowkey makeup palette.

The then-teenager softly smiled as she greeted flashing cameras, no doubt passing through the East London station to return to the familiar territory of Buckingham Palace.

Structured designs and bold prints were a core element of fashion in the 1960s, in addition to Space Age themes. White, silver and black colourways became immensely popular and referenced the ongoing Cold War that was simmering across the globe. Dress codes became more casual, tailoring loosened up, voluminous silhouettes gained appeal and skirt hemlines became shorter.

The quirkier sense of style served up by the swinging sixties also penetrated royal wardrobes, with royals such as Princess Anne and even the late Queen Elizabeth herself indulging in a few trends from the flower power era.

