Meghan Markle rocks pleated midi skirt in unseen photo

The Duchess of Sussex's life is meticulously documented, so when an unearthed photo of the stylish royal is uncovered, it's always a moment to behold. In images circulated by Instagram account @dresslikeaduchess, Meghan Markle was pictured looking as elegant as ever in a pleated pencil skirt, which just so happens to be a popular trend this season.

The mother-of-two turned out a modest but mystifying look in the flippy midi skirt which featured a monochrome colour palette crafted into vertical striped. She paired the statement piece with a simple black crew neck top and some black barely there heels.

She wore her raven locks down loose in a bouncy blowdry, framing a radiant beauty blend that highlighted her naturally striking features.

Meghan smiled for the cameras as she embraced those surrounding her, who appeared to be delighted by the royal's appearance.

Fans adored Meghan's never before seen outfit and instantly took to social media to share their praise for Meghan's unwavering sartorial sophistication. "Her hair looks so beautiful and bouncy," one wrote, as another noted: "I like her skirt a lot." A third mentioned: "Meghan loves a pleated skirt. I may have to try one too!" and a fourth added: "Queen Meghan."

If like Meghan, you're tempted to tap into this winter's most desirable skirt trend, then it's about time you treated yourself.

Like Duchess Meghan, the Princess of Wales is currently making a case for dopamine dressing and we are loving it.

Princess Kate recently gave the Barbiecore trend a royal glow-up, and now fans have gone wild for the major red suit she wore to a BAFTA event on January 30. Eagle-eyed sartorial fans were quick to question if she wore the exact same blazer that Meghan wore last year.

Kate wore royal go-to designer Alexander McQueen, wearing the brand’s Leaf Crepe Drop Hem Jacket and matching Narrow Bootcut Trousers in ‘Welsh Red’ (an apt colour name). The Princess was bang-on-trend, as red was a major street-style trend at Couture Week 2023.

This distinguishable style is identical to a blazer the Duchess of Sussex wore last year. Meghan wore a pant-suit with the same single-breasted blazer, drop hemline design and matching straight-leg trousers for The Cut, though Proenza Schouler confirmed that Meghan’s two-piece was its design. She wore a "custom off-white bi-stretch crepe cinched jacket."

