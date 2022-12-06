Meghan Markle looks like Hollywood film star in new pictures at NYC airport

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry have been photographed in New York – their first sighting since the release of their new Netflix documentary trailer.

READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Royal fans seriously divided by new Netflix trailer

In new photographs that appeared on Page Six, the pair show the couple departing from their private jet and Meghan in particular looked very glamorous indeed. The former Suits actress was dressed in an all-black ensemble with her hair pulled into a sleek bun. Perched on her face were a pair of stunning sunglasses with wide frames from Maison Valentino.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk 'pain' in new trailer for docuseries

It's been a big week for the royal couple. Their upcoming docuseries drops on Netflix on December 8 and the many royal fans are interested in what will be portrayed.

MORE: This £30 party season blazer is trending and Meghan Markle would approve

As well as the documentary, the pair will be attending the Ripple of Hope Awards in the Big Apple on Tuesday evening. The pair will receive the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award in honour of their "heroic" stance against racism within the royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry boarding a plane in 2018

The couple will be joined by Frank Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris, Brian Moynihan, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of America, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Meghan's sunglasses:

Valentino VA 4013, £181, Otticanet

"When The Duke and Duchess accepted our award laureate invitation back in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world," said Kerry Kennedy, president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

READ: Shop Meghan Markle's symbolic jewelry: From the necklace that battles 'negative vibes' to her lucky 7 pendant

"They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the 'one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change.'"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.