Meghan Markle's Pop-Up Shop: 20 of the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite brands

Meghan Markle has never failed to impress with her chic outfits. The Duchess of Sussex has opted for designer labels, as well as high street brands over the years, and we are here for it.

Whether Meghan - who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with husband Prince Harry - is opting for a low key everyday ensemble, or more glamorous look for a royal engagement, she certainly knows her fashion.

From Veja trainers to Aquazzura heels, Missoma jewellery to cartier, Everlane jumpsuits and more, we have sifted through the archives to find her favourite fashion brands, and her exact look over the years, so you can emulate Meghan’s style.

Meghan's go-to fashion brands

& Other Stories

From polka dot dresses to silk shirts, Meghan Markle has proved she has a soft spot for the high street retailer, which is a sister brand to H&M.

While her exact purchases have sold out, there are some similar garments to shop to nail Meghan's look.

Straight Mulberry Silk Shirt, £120, & Other Stories

M&S

Both Meghan and Kate Middleton have previously worn high street retailer Marks and Spencer for royal engagements.

In particular, Meghan wore a cashmere turtle neck M&S jumper to an engagement in Brixton back in January 2018, as well as tailored dress for the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall.

Inevitably, both creations have sold out, but we believe everyone must own a turtle neck jumper, so we have found a very similar alternative to shop now.

Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper, £35, M&S

Reformation

Meghan sent fans into a frenzy when she wore Reformation's Pineapple linen dress on a trip to Fraser Island.

The striped design is midaxi length, features a square neckline, spaghetti straps and a tie waist detail, which makes for the perfect summer must-wear.

Meghan's design has sold out due to popular demand, but we have found an alternative to channel your inner Duchess.

Twilight Dress, £300, Reformation

Frame

Meghan knows a thing or two about designer brands, as she has previously sported Frame's Le Cut Off Denim Shorts, which she wore to watch husband Prince Harry play polo in 2022.

Le Cut Off shorts come in various colours, including black, white and blue denim. They boast a folded turn up at the hem, as well as a zip and button front fastening.

Frame Le Cut Off Denim Shorts, £205, Net-A-Porter

Reiss

From dresses to camel coats, Reiss is another popular shopping destination for the Duchess of Sussex, and we don't blame her, as the tailored pieces are classy and sophisticated.

For International Women's Day in 2019, Meghan opted for a 60s-inspired dress, while a separate engagement in 2020 saw her opt for Reiss' Sabel coat.

Though it may be a few years since Meghan first wore the outerwear, there are plenty of similar straight wool coats to shop at Reiss and other retailers.

REISS Agnes belted wool and recycled polyester-blend coat,

£348, John Lewis

La Ligne

Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary has finally landed on the streaming service. But as we waited in anticipation a teaser clip saw Meghan slip into a cosy knit from La Ligne, which she paired with red pyjama bottoms.

Whether you are lounging around the home or looking for cosy knitwear for the winter months, La Ligne has you covered.

Marin Sweater, £260, La Ligne

Anine Bing

Anine Bing is one brand many know and love, including Meghan.

In 2017 she opted for the Mika Shirt, and has since opted for a halterneck top, as well as black leather trousers, so there are plenty of options to recreate Meghan's look.

Mike Shirt, £220, Anine Bing

Meghan's go-to footwear brands

Manolo Blahnik

It appears Meghan rarely attends a royal engagement without her trusted Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, which she has worn in both the black suede, navy and white variations.

The BB pump are a classic and timeless high heel, as it boasts a pointed toe, as well as a stiletto heel.

Manolo Blahnik BB 105 suede courts, £545, Selfridges

Veja

Veja trainers were Meghan’s go-to footwear during her first royal tour of Australia with husband Prince Harry in 2018.

It has been said since she wore the eco-conscious brand, searches and sales for the shoe soared in popularity, and they’re still available to buy now.

Pair with jeans, trousers, or even a dress, these shoes are perfect all year round.

VEJA Esplar Trainers, £110, Office

Castaner

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are both fans of the shoe brand, and often turn to the stylish heeled wedge in the warmer months.

Meghan has previously worn the Carina style in the black colourway, which boasts a slightly pointed toe, contrast woven heeled wedge, and fabric ankle tie fastening.

CASTAÑER Carina 80 canvas wedge espadrilles, £85, Net-A-Porter

Aquazzura

Alongside her beloved Manolo’s, Aquazzura is another popular shoe brand Meghan has often turned to to complete her stylish looks at royal engagements.

Her go-to style are the Deneuve Bow Tie Pump, which she has worn to weddings and official engagements over the years.

She has also turned to Aquazzura’s Very Matilde taupe heels, which feature a criss-cross front strap detail at the front of the shoe, when she officially announced her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

Aquazzura Bow Tie 105mm pumps, £480, Farfetch

Meghan's go-to jewellery brands

Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader is a firm favourite jewellery brand with many members of the royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Meghan has been spotted wearing Monica Vinader’s Linear Friendship Bracelet to many royal engagements both in person and during virtual calls over the years.

Linear Friendship Bracelet, £125, Monica Vinader

Missoma

Meghan Markle has long been a fan of Missoma, and has been spotted accessorising many outfit with the popular jewellery brand.

From the Interstellar Ring, to the Mantra Open Heart Signet Ring, as well as the Name Bar Necklace, plus many other stunning pieces.

Interstellar Ring, £49, Missoma

Cartier

Alongside her Missoma and Monica Vinader jewellery, as well as the royal treasures she has previously adorned, Meghan is often spotted wearing a Cartier Love bracelet.

In video calls, and during real life engagements, Meghan has sported the designer arm candy, and has also dazzled in the Juste Un clou necklace.

LOVE small 18ct yellow-gold bracelet, £4,100, Selfridges

Meghan's go-to handbag brands

Everlane

Everlane is another brand Meghan Markle has often called on for many royal engagements, and outings over the years.

Back in 2017, Meghan opted for the Everlane Day Tote bag during the Invictus Games in Toronto, which has proved to be a sell-out success ever since.

Everlane’s iconic Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit is another iconic look of Meghan’s, which she wore when she guest edited British Vogue, and again during a royal tour of South Africa, although it continues to sell out.

The New Day Market Tote, £267, Everlane

Strathberry

Meghan had us all lusting after her Strathberry Midi Tote during her first joint royal tour with Prince Harry back in 2017.

She turned to the bag brand for other royal engagements, including the East-West Mini in forest green.

East/ West Mini, £455, Strathberry

Khaite

Khaite has made its way into Meghan's wardrobe, and potentially ours too, as we can't forget about the Small Beatrice Hobo Bag Meghan wore to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The super soft leather handbag is perfect for any occasion, day or night. The handle features a knot detail, which adds a little something extra to this design, yet it is subtle enough to be a timeless bag.

Khaite Beatrce Hobo Bag, £960, Net-A-Porter

Meghan's go-to sunglasses brands

Linda Farrow

While we know Farley London are one of Meghan’s go-to sunglasses brand, she has also relied on Linda Farrow designs too.

In particular the gold-rimmed Newman Aviator sunglasses, which the Duchess wore to the Invictus Games last April.

Newman Aviator Sunglasses, £760, Linda Farrow

Finlay London

Meghan Markle has got quite the penchant for accessories, whether it is her jewellery, bags or sunglasses.

One of her go-to pars of sunglasses are from Finlay London, which she has worn to Wimbledon matches, as well as the Invictus Games.

Meghan’s exact style are the Percy sunglasses in Light Tortoise with gray lenses, which she has worn since 2017.

Percy Sunglasses, £150, Finlay London

