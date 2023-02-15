The Countess of Wessex has a new dress - and we predict a major royal sellout

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

At the end of last week, the Countess of Wessex made an appearance at the Chartered Management Institute Conference and looked undeniably stylish.

Appearing smart, professional, and totally chic, the mother-of-two donned a beautiful new dress from ME+EM, one of her favourite labels. If you want to see what Sophie handle a Marilyn Monroe moment in a similar dress to this one, check out our video below.

Known as the 'Ponte Fit + Flare Midi Dress' it cost £250 and comes in a classic navy shade, with a bold collar and striking gold buttons. The website says of the style: "A hardworking work-to-weekend stalwart, this fit-and-flare dress heroes smart ponte-jersey tailoring chosen for its ability to hold its shape throughout the day and is detailed with a line of gold-toned military-inspired buttons down the chest."

Sophie, 58, teamed her frock with a Prada lambskin jacket, and her trusty Sophie Habsburg Black ‘Lunatic Caviar’ Clutch. Perfection!

Ponte Fit + Flare Midi Dress, £250, ME+EM

The blonde royal has been very busy this month so far. She took part in a conference in the Netherlands with Princess Mabel, where she spoke about tackling conflict related sexual violence, highlighting the importance of survivor voices.

In pictures that appeared on Twitter, Sophie looked radiant in a stunning blue, V-neck dress by Aspiga. The £250 style was designed in a gorgeous Atlantic blue colourway, and really suited her. Although this dress is a new style and admittedly slightly longer, we couldn't help but be reminded of the truly iconic frock that the Princess of Wales wore back in 2010 when she took part in the engagement photocall with then-fiancé Prince William.

Sophie and Kate get on very well, and dress very well, too!

Sophie and Kate have a close bond and share similar taste in fashion. Fashion designer Donna Ida told the Daily Mail in 2019 that Sophie buys her pieces, but also often picks up a little extra something for her royal relative. Donna explained: "Sophie got our black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: 'Kate wants one, can I get one as well?'"

