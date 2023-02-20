Princess Kate's black gloves spark debate - but what about her gold shoes?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We still can't quite get over the Princess of Wales' BAFTA outfit on Sunday evening. The mother-of-three donned a bridal white, one-shoulder dress by Alexander McQueen, which she first wore to the show back in 2019.

The dress looked as if it had been reworked with cape sleeve detail which gave it an avant garde look. The royal added black elbow-length gloves, which sparked debate amongst fans. Some said they weren't sure about the contrast while some, like us, thought they were fabulous! Paired with her £17.99 Zara statement earrings, we thought it was a directional look for the brunette royal. Watch the pair arrive on the red carpet in our video below.

WATCH: Prince William And Princess Kate Arrive At The 2023 Baftas

Loading the player...

But did you spot her shoes?

Kate wore gold heels by Aquazzura at the BAFTAs

Kate stepped out in the Aquazzura 'Fenix 105’ Gold Pumps, which she has worn before. They are gold, with cutout detail and are totally gorgeous.

Get the look!

Aquazzura Spy 105mm metallic pumps, £660, Farfetch

Sadly, they don't make this particular style now, but they have a similar pair called the 'Spy' that look very like Kate's. The perfect show-stopper shoe!

Kate and William had a special moment on the red carpet

We loved seeing William and Kate on the red carpet. And what's more, the royal couple were seen sharing a cheeky moment, which came as a surprise to royal watchers!

READ: Prince William and Princess Kate shine on the red carpet at 2023 BAFTAs - best photos

Princess Kate appeared to tap Prince William's bottom when they made their swift arrival. The moment quickly went viral on Twitter after being caught by an onlooker close to the red carpet.

Check out this week's new podcast!

The royals walked the BAFTA red carpet for the first time in three years. Although all eyes were on Kate's Grecian gown, the Prince looked incredible in his velvet Tom Ford suit, which coordinated perfectly with Kate's opera gloves. William, 40, has been the president of BAFTA since 2010 and Kate first attended the event with her husband in 2017. She has started a tradition of wearing British designers on the BAFTA red carpet ever since.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.