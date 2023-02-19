Princess Kate just surprised us all in elbow-length gloves and £17 Zara earrings at the BAFTAs

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales returned to the BAFTAS, one of the biggest red carpet events in the yearly calendar, looking totally phenomenal.

Kate has been absent from the awards since pre-pandemic and disappointed fans by giving last year's ceremony a miss, so it was great to see her again for 2023. Take a look at the couple's last joint appearance in 2020 in the video below…

WATCH: A closer look at Kate Middleton's BAFTAs dress

Loading the player...

The royal was accompanied by husband Prince William, who is President of BAFTA, and dazzled fans on the red carpet, wearing a bridal white, one shoulder dress by Alexander McQueen, which she first wore to the show back in 2019.

Kate looked incredible in her reworked Alexander McQueen dress...

The dress looked as if it had been reworked, with a cape sleeve. The royal added black elbow-length gloves and suprised everyone with her £17.99 Zara earrings. Epic!

...Which she first wore in 2019

Beauty wise, the mother-of-three showcased sultry, smoky eye makeup and wore her famous mane in a sleek and straight style.

Kate's earrings:

Cascading floral earrings, £17.99, Zara

Kensington Palace last week announced that the royal couple would be attending, and the pair watched the ceremony before they met category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees.

Get the look!

Yaura Bridal one shoulder balloon sleeve full gown, £99, ASOS

The EE BAFTA Film Awards are an annual celebration of the extraordinary skills, talent and craft of the film industry. For the first time, the 2023 awards will culminate in a live broadcast of the final four categories, enabling audiences to experience the nominees and winners’ reactions in real-time.

Just like Kate's:

My Accessories London elbow length gloves in black satin, £10, ASOS

William has been President of BAFTA since 2010, and Kate first joined him at the star-studded bash in 2017. We have never forgotten the dress Kate wore on that occasion; the royal rocked a black patterned off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen, which featured a Bardot neckline, bodice and full-length skirt with stylish ribbon detailing.

When it came to her beauty look, Kate surprised everyone with a big and bold updo that had lots of volume at the back.

She added amazing, pale peach drop jewelled earrings that really caught our eye. The makeup was a noticeable change for Kate as she left her neural eyeshadow at home, instead opting for a 60s vibe liquid eyeliner with pale nude lips, and of course, flawless foundation that showed off her dewy skin and peach cheeks.

