Pippa Middleton's new bikini was worn by sister Princess Kate

Pippa Middleton is currently on holiday and looks to be having the most wonderful time! Her latest snaps show the mother-of-three enjoying the beach in a new bikini.The photos, featured on MailOnline, feature baby Rose and therefore HELLO! won't be printing them.

Pippa's bikini is by hotshot bikini brand Vix, and is known as the ‘Bia’ Gathered Triangle Bikini Top and bottoms, which cost around £90 each at the time they were purchased. The brunette wore the petrol blue version which sadly they don't make anymore. But we've found the same, super flattering style in midnight blue, which you can purchase at Beach Cafe for £210. If you want to see Pippa's best fashion hits, check out our video below.

The website says of the style: "Look stylish in the classic Midnight Bia Bikini by beachwear designer Vix. Vix’s bestselling Bia top comes with adjustable gold hardware and optional padding provides the perfect fit for all bust sizes. The bottoms offer a medium coverage with the same sliding gold hardware detailing."

Vix Swimwear Midnight 'Bia' bikini, £210, Beach Cafe

Incredibly, Pippa's sister, the Princess of Wales, has this exact same bikini, in a royal blue shade, which she wore on holiday in 2013. Twinning is winning!

Pippa last week in her red bikini in St. Barts ©Mega

Kate and Pippa are seen as some of the best-dressed sister duos ever (sorry Gigi and Bella) and their style is actually pretty similar.

Both have been spotted through the years in belted trench coats, enjoy high-end maternity label Seraphine when they are with child, love a bit of nautical, and are big fans of lacy frocks from Self Portrait.

And why shouldn't they share? K and P look to be the same size, and love classic threads. Wouldn't you just love to be in a style up session with them? The dream!

