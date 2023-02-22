Queen Consort Camilla misses royal visit with King due to ongoing health problem King Charles' wife is still poorly with COVID

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Queen Consort has pulled out of a visit to a food redistribution charity with her husband King Charles as she continues to recover from Covid.

King Charles made a solo trip instead to meet staff and volunteers at The Felix Project in east London on Wednesday morning without Camilla by his side as planned. If you want to learn more about Camilla's condition, watch our video below.

We were delighted to hear that the mother of two's condition is improving, however. Buckingham Palace said Camilla had made an "excellent recovery" but was taking time out ahead of a busy day of royal engagements on Thursday.

Camilla has been poorly for almost ten days

The 75-year-old contracted coronavirus last week for the second time and missed a run of engagements after suffering cold-like symptoms. A Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week’s illness. However, to allow for additional preparation ahead of Thursday’s rescheduled literary reception and other commitments, Her Majesty will not be attending today’s Felix Project engagement. His Majesty’s diary remains unaffected.”

King Charles was pictured arriving at The Felix Project

The Palace announced nine days ago that the royal had tested positive for Covid-19. Sadly, Camilla missed a variety of royal appearances due to the illness, from visits to Milton Keynes, Birmingham and Telford last week and postponed a Clarence House literary reception to celebrate the second anniversary of her Reading Room book club, which is now due to take place on Thursday.

During today's visit, Charles toured The Felix Project’s warehouse and kitchens, where volunteers were preparing and packing meals.

Chales met volunteers during his visit

The organisation, which distributes surplus supermarket food, is London’s largest food redistribution charity and works to tackle both food waste and food poverty. Its kitchen makes between 3,500 and 5,000 meals every day, ranging from chicken curry and rice to lentil bake and mashed potatoes.

