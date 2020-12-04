We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

He is known for his love of sustainable fashion and now the Prince of Wales has come up with a crafty way to showcase wool, by launching a limited edition scarf.

The unisex garment, designed by Amy Powney for luxury sustainable label Mother of Pearl, marks the 10th anniversary of The Campaign For Wool, which Charles founded to support the wool industry.

WATCH: Prince Charles launches sustainable scarf collection for Campaign For Wool

In three colourways – pink, blue and grey, it features a distinctive Prince of Wales check pattern and is made by Johnstons of Elgin using a unique blend of wool from the UK, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

The Prince said: "It is important to remind people of how valuable and sustainable wool is as a fibre and as a natural material.

"Wool is a product that the most brilliant boffin in the most hi-tech laboratory could never create. By investing in nature as the true economy we have an incredible opportunity to reinvigorate sustainable industries."

The future king brought together industry groups to form the Campaign for Wool in 2010, with the aim of promoting wool as an environmentally friendly, natural, renewable and biodegradable fibre.

Launching the scarves, he said: "Wool's sustainable and biodegradable properties provide a unique natural option for us all to reassess for environmental values and purchases.

"We need to put nature at the heart of how we operate and to evolve our economic model, putting people and planet at the heart of global value creation. The only limit is our willingness to act, and the time to act is now, and we can all make a difference."

Profits from sales of the £150 scarves, which go on sale at Net-a-Porter from Friday, will support The Prince's Foundation's Future Textiles initiative and apprenticeships at Johnstons of Elgin.

The Future Textiles Programme at Dumfries House in Ayrshire provides workshops and full-time training to people looking to work in the textiles industry.

