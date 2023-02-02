Princess Kate's £45 statement piece for a royally cinched waist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales' style file has had a major upgrade this week. On Tuesday, the royal power dressed to perfection in a tailored Alexander McQueen jacket, later slipping out of her coat and unveiling a silhouette-skimming bodycon dress from designer fashion label Victoria Beckham.

Princess Kate, 41, delighted royal fans in the cotton-blend midi dress, which featured elegant long sleeves, a flattering mock neckline and a regal midi length. The royal accessorised with bespoke knee-high boots from Gianvito Rossi, an emerald handbag from Manu Atelier and chic gold 'squiggle' earrings from London-based jewellers Shyla - but did you spot her waist-cinching belt?

The royal's waist looked snatched as she styled her seamless bodycon with a coordinating cream belt elevated with gold hardware.

Princess Kate's leather belt is from Italian brand Vanzetti - but you may be surprised to learn her figure-skimming accessory is only £45.99. It's available in both cream and black, and would make a timeless wardrobe staple ideal for adding definition to any look.

Did you spot Princess Kate's waist-defining trick?

Royal fans were left questioning whether Princess Kate alters her accessories to fit her slim frame. Taking to Instagram, one fan penned: "Do you think she tailors the belts? I just noticed that she has it buckled on the last hole.

"I was thinking she has them adjusted so that there isn’t an extra flap to get in the way."

GET THE LOOK

Vanzetti Waist Belt, £45.99, Zalando

Woven Waist Belt, £8.39, Amazon

It wouldn't be unlikely that Princess Kate had the belt altered, given that several of her garments that made this particular ensemble were tailored or bespoke.

The thrifty royal is also a fan of altering her clothes to make them more modest or unique.

The Princess of Wales enchanted in emerald on Tuesday

Memorably, the Princess of Wales was a vision in a Roland Mouret gown when she descended upon the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London's Leicester Square in May last year.

The wife of Prince William beguiled wearing the brand's now-iconic 'Lamble Off-The-Shoulder Gown'.

The designer dress originally boasted four sheer panels on the back running down either side of the gold zip detailing, but Princess Kate made alterations to the gown, having the zip removed and sheer panels replaced with simple black panelling.

