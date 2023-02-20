Prince William's James Bond moment on red carpet sends royal fans into meltdown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Prince and Princess of Wales descended onto the EE BAFTAs Film Awards 2023 red carpet on Sunday evening, turning heads as they shared a rare public display of affection in front of royal onlookers.

Princess Kate every inch the belle of the BAFTAs ball in an ethereal recycled Alexander McQueen dress, sleek opera gloves and £17 Zara earrings. Though it was Prince William who caused a surprising stir with his slick velvet tuxedo moment, which has since sent royal fans into total meltdown. Take a look at the royal's glittering arrival at London's Royal Festival Hall in the clip below…

Prince William's archive of occasionwear is relatively minimal. The future king tends to rotate between a classic satin-lined tuxedo and his plush emerald velvet blazer from Reiss.

On Sunday evening, however, the Prince of Wales gave a new outfit from Tom Ford its royal red carpet debut. Looking suave in a slick double-breasted blazer, William just gave his wardrobe a seriously premium glow up.

Prince William and Princess Kate shined on the red carpet

Royal fans couldn't help but swoon over the royal's new attire, with several even comparing him to James Bond.

"William looks so handsome in his double-breasted velvet blazer, a Bond look," penned a fan on Instagram, as another agreed: "Prince William slayed that red carpet."

The future king looked incredible suave in a Tom Ford blazer

"Tom Ford is a fabulous choice! My favourite designer since the late 1990s. The tailoring is superb. Love the piping. How he wears it over and over!" gushed a third royal fan.

At $3,608 (£2,998), Prince William's menswear of choice doesn't come cheap. We can no doubt expect to see the father-of-three rewearing his new jacket on several occasions, just as his wife Princess Kate recycles her best fashion moments.

Get the look for less with this Jaeger jacket crafted from premium velvet made in the Italian Pontoglio mill. At £299 and available in Marks & Spencer, it's tricky to go wrong.

Tailored Fit Italian Velvet Jacket, £299, Marks & Spencer

William has been the president of Bafta since 2010 and Kate first attended the event with her husband in 2017. She started a tradition of wearing British designers on the Bafta red carpet, choosing a black McQueen gown.

Ahead of the ceremony, the royal couple met Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar, chief executive Jane Millichip and chairwoman of the Bafta film committee Anna Higgs.

When they're not invitees to glamorous royal events, Prince William and Princess Kate are doting parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Listen to a Norland Nanny react to their parenting style in HELLO!'s podcast...

