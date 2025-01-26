Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles rewears quirky accessory and 40-year-old coat for church outing
king charles smiling at horse show© Getty Images

His Majesty is passionate about sustainability

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
King Charles demonstrated his commitment to sustainability on Sunday as he attended a church service in Norfolk wearing a recycled coat that he's owned for more than 40 years.

The monarch, who appeared to make a solo trip without his wife Queen Camilla, was photographed near his Sandringham estate rocking a double-breasted tweed coat that's been a wardrobe staple of his since the late 1980s.

king charles laughing outside in wool coat© Max Mumby
His Majesty appeared in high spirits

His trusty garment was crafted by tailor Anderson & Sheppard and features a herringbone design, large pockets and a wide peak lapel. Charles, 76, has worn the smart coat on countless occasions, including on Christmas Day in 2009 and back in 1988 while out in Sandringham with his mother the late Queen Elizabeth II and his late father, Prince Philip.

king charles in norfolk wearing coat and binoculars © Getty Images
The coat has been in Charles's wardrobe for roughly 40 years

As a huge advocate for championing green values and thrifty fashion, Charles also opted to rewear one of his quirky ties. The monarch, who boasts an impressive collection of printed accessories, opted to recycle his charming 'Cat and Owl' printed silk tie from Hermès.

pink tie with blue owls and white cats © Max Mumby
The monarch's tie features owls and cats

The blush pink accessory featured an array of blue owls and a smattering of white cats dotted throughout. Charles previously donned the tie back in February 2023 when he welcomed Baerbel Bas, President of the German Bundestag during an audience at Buckingham Palace.

A sustainable approach

In a bid to champion sustainable fashion, Charles helped to launch The Campaign For Wool back in 2010.

At the time, the monarch said in an interview: "A major part of the change has to be moving from a linear system to a circular one, where textiles and clothing are produced sustainably, enjoy long use, and are made using natural materials, specifically wool, which will biodegrade naturally and quickly at the end of their useful life."

King Charles visits the Senedd© Getty Images
The King is passionate about protecting the planet

Meanwhile, in September last year, His Majesty's charity, The King's Foundation, helped to launch a sustainable clothing line in collaboration with Net-A-Porter.

The garments were produced by six fashion graduates during a six-month residency at The King's Foundation's Dumfries House headquarters in Ayrshire, Scotland.

Queen Camilla sweetly told the King he had 'done well' on the balcony of Buckingham Palace© Getty Images
The King's Foundation was established in 1990

The 13-piece capsule collection included bias-cut slip dresses and stylish loungewear and knitwear, all with an emphasis on the use of responsible materials and techniques, and natural dyes.

Jacqueline Farrell, education director at the King's Foundation said: "Inspired by the natural world, this year's artisans have worked tirelessly to develop and hand-craft a unique capsule collection that will stand the test of time."

She added: "Everything we do here at the King's Foundation is inspired by His Majesty King Charles III's vision of harmony, promoting traditional skills and providing holistic, collaborative training for the fashion and textiles professionals of tomorrow."

