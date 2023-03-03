Meghan Markle recycles mystery £62k ring two years after controversy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke of Sussex designed a special engagement ring by Lorraine Schwartz before proposing to Duchess Meghan in November 2017, and she has now been pictured in another controversial ring from the celebrity-loved designer.

As she joined her husband for date night at the West Hollywood private members club San Vicente Bungalows on Tuesday night, Meghan looked stunning in black figure-hugging vegan leather trousers from Veronica Beard, layered underneath a cream Carolina Herrera cape coat, and finished off with black Christian Dior heels.

But it was her accessories that caught our attention. On her pinky finger, the mother-of-two – who shares children Archie and Lilibet with Prince Harry – recycled a mysterious gold ring thought to be worth £62k.

It features a square-shaped diamond in the middle which Page Six previously reported was gifted by a donor from the Middle East.

Meghan has worn the ring in 2020 and 2021

Back in October 2020, when Meghan was first spotted wearing the ring on the Time 100 cover, Page Six stated the custom Lorraine Schwartz design was part of a set that Meghan had made using the gifted gems. The Duchess later wore the matching emerald cut diamond earrings to Trooping the Colour in 2019.

However, the mysterious Middle Eastern donor has never been revealed and the couple have not directly addressed the rumoured history of the accessory.

Lorraine was also responsible for crafting Meghan's gorgeous trilogy engagement ring, which features a large central diamond from Botswana flanked on either side by two smaller jewels from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection.

Lorraine Schwartz also designed the Duchess' engagement and eternity rings

One year later, the jewellery designer swapped the gold band for a pave band, at the request of Prince Harry when he was organising a diamond eternity band.

In royal biography, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explain: "The conflict-free diamond eternity band paid homage to the family of three with Meghan's, Archie's and Harry's birthstones (peridot, emerald, and sapphire, respectively) on the underside of the ring."

The jeweller told the authors that Harry wanted to make the eternity ring "special". She added: "'He's the loveliest person ever. So romantic, so thoughtful.' (So much so that Harry also thought to have Lorraine resize and reset Meghan's engagement ring with a new diamond band.)"

