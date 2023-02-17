Shop Presidents' Day sales like an American royal: Duchess Meghan's fave brands for less

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Presidents' Day sales are here, FINALLY, and we're ready to shop like royalty! Yes, Meghan Markle's favorite brands are on sale for Presidents' Day weekend for up to 65% off, and we are so ready to grab some Duchess-approved bargains.

From wardrobe staples from Everlane and Anthropologie to affordable jewelry from BaubleBar, we've put together this handly checklist of Presidents' Day sales so you can easily find the best Meghan-inspired looks for less.

So get ready to shop like an American royal...

BAUBLEBAR

Meghan Markle has been a fan of affordable jewelry brand BaubleBar for years - and you can find some incredible deals in the Nordstrom Rack Presidents Day sale.

Baublebar 'Marley' hoop earrings, $22.97 (WAS $48)

SHOP BAUBLEBAR SALE AT NORDSTROM RACK

MAGIC LINEN

When it comes to cool linen dresses, the Duchess of Sussex fave Magic Linen – above she wears the $89 Toscana dress (which is on sale!) with a Janessa Leoné sun hat – is a win-win. Not only are the brand's creations ethical and sustainable, they're also affordable, even when they're not on sale!

MEGHAN LOVES: Toscana dress, $71.20 (WAS $89)

SHOP THE MAGIC LINEN SALE

EVERLANE

MEGHAN'S JEANS: The Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny, were $78 now $23

Meghan's a big fan of Everlane's ethically produced clothing, shoes and accessories from jumpsuits to the brand's cognac leather tote and of course, their skinny jeans.

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Classic denim, knits and button-down shirts are among Meghan's Anthropologie favorites. Plus, this weekend only you'll get up to 30% off furniture, decor and more.

Sunday in Brooklyn Longline Buttondown, $69.95 (WAS $110)

VERONICA BEARD

Get up to 70% off stylish looks from this Meghan Markle favorite - with an extra 20% off selected items with the code: WINTER20.

Keston denim dress, $96 with code: WINTER20 (WAS $398)

MOTHER DENIM

You'll find jeans, shirts and accessories on sale at Mother Denim, the jeans brand Meghan famously wore - along with her cognac Everlane tote - for her first-ever appearance with Prince Harry.

The Looker Step Ankle Fray, $173.60 (WAS $248)

REISS

Meghan has quite a few pieces from British brand Reiss in her wardrobe - she even wore it when she was pregnant! Shop Reiss now for up to 60% off.

Tuxedo dress, $148 (WAS $385)

