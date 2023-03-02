Meghan Markle's vegan leather date night trousers are still in stock - but not for long

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How fabulous did Meghan Markle look on her date night with Prince Harry earlier this week? The Duchess of Sussex was oh so chic in her signature neutrals, including a pair of black vegan leather trousers by her go-to contemporary designer Veronica Beard.

The trousers are currently in stock in nearly all sizes, but we’re guessing that because of the Meghan Markle effect, they won’t be around for long.

Maera Skinny Jeans, £246 / $298, Veronica Beard

If you’re looking for the look for less, though, we’ve found a fantastic straight leg, high waisted version at H&M.

‘90s straight vegan leather trousers, $34.99 / £29.99, H&M

Or, there’s a sexy ‘bum sculpt’ skinny look that’s so similar from River Island.

Faux leather 'bum sculpt' skinny trousers, £45 / $84, River Island

SHOP NOW

Duchess Meghan is a huge fan of Veronica Beard, going as far back as her days on Suits!

The Duchess of Sussex has been a huge fan of Veronica Beard for years

She’s worn everything from leather jackets to dresses from her longtime favourite, including some that are still in stock, like the Roanoke Shirt Dress in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and her gorgeous Beacon Dickey jacket.

She has her blue Veronica Beard shirt dress on repeat, wearing it on the Royal Tour in Tonga, and also for a visit to Cape Town.

MORE MEGHAN MARKLE STYLE

Meghan Markle's leather Everlane tote just got given a 2023 makeover

Amazon shoppers are all saying the same thing about this royal-worthy trench coat

And her classic nautical Veronica Beard ‘Adley’ trousers, which she rocked with a Burberry tartan coat and Strathberry bag for very first official trip to Scotland alongside Prince Harry.

Royal cousin Princess Eugenie also loves the Veronica Beard, and was spotted wearing a pretty floral dress by the label for a video chat about The Anti-Slavery Collective, an initiative that she co-founded with best friend Julia de Boinville in 2017.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.