Duchess Meghan stuns in leather trousers and heels for rare date night with Prince Harry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Even duchesses love to be treated to a swanky date night out courtesy of their men. This certainly goes for Meghan Markle, who enjoyed an intimate evening out with Prince Harry on Tuesday. Meghan took full advantage of the occasion to debut a luxurious date night look, looking like a total powerhouse in leather.

The mother-of-two was captured by Instagram account @whatmeghanwore, stepping out in some tight-fitting leather trousers with a cropped silhouette, some black stiletto heels and a beige wrap-effect cashmere coat with a muffler scarf and tie cuffs. The sophisticated ensemble made for one of Meghan's style highlights, more of which you can watch below...

WATCH: Meghan Markle's Fashion Highlights

Loading the player...

In her hands, she clasped a black Dior purse and wore her cascading raven hair down loose in gently flowing waves. A natural beauty blend highlighted her divine features and effortlessly complemented her classique-chic attire.

DON'T MISS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving Frogmore Cottage is 'private family matter'

Meghan Markle is no stranger to a sleek black outfit like her date night attire

Upon seeing images of Meghan's latest outfit emerge online, fans took to social media to share their positive thoughts. "She looks happy and beautiful," one user wrote, while another said: "As always she looks very stylish!" A third noted: "She looks so good!" and a fourth penned: "Meghan looks just lovely. Date night," adding a pink love heart emoji.

Treat yourself to a pair of leather trousers just like Meghan's to revamp your eveningwear wardrobe.

Faux Leather Trousers, £45, River Island

Bar her date night outing, Meghan has been keeping a low profile following the release of her husband Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare. However, the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance in a new video that emerged on Instagram last week.

The mother-of-two was featured in a clip shared by self-care company Clevr Blends, which sells a caffeine-free coffee alternative. Hannah Mendoza, co-founder and CEO of the company, shared the brand’s original story, its growth and the important role Meghan played when she became the first investor.

TRENDING: Queen Margrethe reveals real reason she removed grandchildren's titles in candid interview

In the video, Meghan took a relaxed approach to her look of the day. She rocked a crisp white 'Broadcloth' shirt from Ralph Lauren, denim skinny jeans, ballet pumps and the Burberry trench coat every It-girl has pinned on their Pinterest board.

Discover more about your favourite royals and have a listen to our royal podcast below...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.