Jordan's Princess Iman wows in diamond tiara in new portrait ahead of royal wedding The sparkling headpiece is from her mother Queen Rania's collection

Princess Iman of Jordan has been pictured wearing a tiara for the first time, ahead of her royal wedding on Sunday 12 March.

The stunning image was shared by her mother Queen Rania, the original owner of the beautiful diamond tiara, in a sentimental video posted on Instagram - watch it here:

Loading the player...

Speaking of preparing for the weekend's celebrations, she captioned the montage: "The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same. In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are. Thank you to the very talented @elissazkh and to the brilliant @imarwankhoury for this wonderful gift and for your amazing ability to capture sentiments so beautifully."

READ NEXT: 13 times royal ladies made their royal tiara debut

The stunning headpiece has not been seen on Queen Rania for over twenty years – she last wore it in an official portrait in 2001. Both Rania and Iman's official photographs have been placed side by side by many royal fan accounts.

Iman's jewels also look very similar to the tiara that Rania wore during two occasions on her state visit to the UK in the same year, though it features a second row of diamonds that give more height to the tiara and further stones to the top of the headpiece.

Some royal fans have speculated whether the new photograph is an indicator of the jewellery that Princess Iman will wear on her wedding day, with many believing that the 26 year-old will choose to wear the diamond tiara to mark her nuptials.

MORE: Princess Kate's wedding dress scandal that few people know about

In the smiling photo, Iman wears her hair in loose, modern waves with neutral makeup, teamed with a chic black outfit with ruched detailing.

Queen Rania's diamond tiara, worn during a state visit to the UK in 2001

Of course, Princess Iman's mother Queen Rania didn't wear a tiara on her own wedding day, so it's unclear whether her eldest daughter will follow suit or not. Instead, Jordan's Queen wore a statement beaded hairband around her glamorous knotted bun hairstyle for her royal wedding day in 1993.

Fans will have to wait until wedding pictures are released to see Princess Iman's much-awaited wedding gown, but Queen Rania did give a hint at the look during the same video – since she appeared to include a shot from one of Iman's dress fittings.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's royal wedding in 1993

One of the final images shows Rania wearing a white jacket with matching over-the-knee boots as she leans against a wall and looks beyond the camera – on the floor in front of her are cascading layers of tulle, which appears to be her daughter's cathedral-length veil.

And if Iman's engagement portraits were anything to go by, the Jordanian royal will opt for something simple and elegant for her wedding day. The fashion-forward Princess' favourite designers include Bottega Veneta, Roksanda and Alexander McQueen.