Meghan Markle adds sparkling diamond ring to her wedding stack - did you spot it?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some new public appearances last week, much to royal fans' excitement - and of course, we were extra happy to see Meghan rocking her elegant working wardrobe once again.

Looking beautiful in everything from that Valentino mini dress to her smart-yet-chic Loro Piana separates, we were swooning over the Duchess' new royal outfits - as well as her sparkling jewellery.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan named in TIME's Most Influential list

In fact, it looks like Meghan loves to change up her rings as much as she does her other accessories, because she appears to have begun wearing one of her favourite stacking rings on her engagement finger.

Meghan has been wearing her Birks band with her wedding and engagement rings

The 'Iconic 18k White Gold & Diamond Snowflake Ring' is worth £4093 / $5200 and comes from Canadian jewellery house Birks. Meghan has previously worn it on both her middle and index fingers - so it's quite the multi-tasking accessory.

During her recent engagements however, the sparkler tucked perfectly beneath the royal's gorgeous engagement rock and Welsh gold wedding ring, adding a little extra bling to her look.

We can't be sure, but it looks like it's replaced her diamond eternity ring - for now - which Prince Harry had made by another of Meghan's favourite jewellery designers Lorraine Schwartz.

No doubt the Duchess simply likes interchanging her rings depending on her look.

Meghan wearing her Birks ring back in 2018

She first debuted her eternity ring after welcoming the couple's son Archie in May 2019. Prince Harry is said to have added the birthstones for Meghan, himself and their baby son on the underside of the ring - a green emerald for Archie, a blue sapphire for Harry, and a green peridot stone for Meghan.

Meghan was given an eternity ring by Prince Harry to mark their growing family

And now, the couple may even add their daughter Lilibet's birthstone to the band.

At the time, Harry also took the opportunity to get Meghan's engagement ring fitted with a new diamond band, replacing its original gold one.

