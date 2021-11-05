The Queen wears special jewellery from her 20s during recent appearances - find out the sweet story Did you spot this?

The Queen has been undertaking digital engagements once again recently, after taking some time to rest at Windsor Castle on doctors' advice - and it looks like she's made a change to her jewellery for informal appearances.

Her Majesty is very well known for always wearing her three-strand pearl necklaces, but it appears that she's changed out her usual jewels for a two-strand necklace, instead, suggesting it could be her favoured option when relaxing at home.

WATCH: The Queen wears two-strand pearls in online meeting

Perhaps even more special is that the delicate necklace is thought to date back to the 1940s, when the Queen was in her early twenties - she wore the style for a number of photographs taken on her honeymoon with the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen wore her two-strand pearl necklace during her honeymoon with Prince Philip

Instagram jewellery expert @BritishRoyalJewels pointed out the change in a recent post, writing: "In recent months, for her 'at home' engagements in Windsor Castle, The Queen has been wearing a two-strand pearl necklace as opposed to the usual three strand pearl necklace we typically see for her engagements.

"Identifying and differentiating pearl necklaces can be very difficult without a clear view of the clasp, but in my eyes, the size and shape of these pearls makes them easy to recognise. These pearls are slightly smaller than other two-row pearl strands and have irregularly shaped pearls. It appears this is the same necklace The Queen favored in the 1940's."

The Queen is thought to consider her pearls part of her uniform

It's thought that the monarch sees her trusty pearls as part of her official royal 'uniform' - she has worn them throughout her life. She has a number of beautiful pieces in her collection, though the origins of her two-strand necklace are unknown.

Plenty of royal fans reacted to the sweet post, with one writing: "Maybe her way of keeping Prince Phillip with her. These must be fond memories for her," and another adding: "Obviously a piece that holds many memories for Her Majesty."