Princess Iman channels Queen Rania with stunning bridal dress for pre-wedding party

Princess Iman of Jordan's wedding celebrations are kicking off with a pre-wedding party set to take place ahead of her nuptials with Jameel Thermiotis n 12 March.

The royal's mother Queen Rania shared the first look at her bridal outfit, and it's every bit as beautiful as you'd expect. "Finishing touches before Iman’s Henna party tonight," the Jordan monarch wrote on Instagram, referring to the celebration where the bride gets mehndi or henna paint applied to her hands and feet. See her other moving tribute to her daughter ahead of her wedding, including a glimpse at her bridal outfit...

WATCH: Queen Rania shares loving tribute to daughter ahead of wedding day

Loading the player...

The message was accompanied by a photo of Queen Rania dressed in a casual black T-shirt and slouchy cream trousers as she adjusted the belt on Princess Iman's gown. The waist-defining feature boasted a pearl-encrusted buckle and gold embroidery, not unlike the Bruce Oldfield embroidered wedding dress Rania wore to marry King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein back in 1993.

The rest of the frock featured an embroidered bodice, long sleeves and a floaty skirt with gold and white detailing stitched into the fabric – gorgeous!

READ MORE: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's royal wedding wishes sparked 'furious debate'

Queen Rania revealed Princess Iman's stunning gown for her henna party

Designer Reema Dahbour was among the first to comment on the post, gushing she was so proud to have put together the look. "It’s a moment of pride where, as a Jordanian fashion designer, I am deeply honored to see our piece on Princess Iman on such a special day congratulations to our royal family!"

Meanwhile, others also praised the outfit, with one writing: "Her dress looks stunning," and another adding: "Truly a work of art."

We wonder if this is an indication of what's to come for Princess Iman's wedding dress on Sunday!

The Jordan monarch wore a gold embroidered Bruce Oldfield wedding dress in 1993

With just days to go before the big day, Rania shared the first peek of her daughter's bridal look in a sweet Instagram tribute. As part of a video montage, she shared a snap of herself leaning against a wall in front of cascading layers of tulle, which appears to be her daughter's cathedral-length veil.

Another picture also showed Iman wearing her mother's beautiful diamond tiara. Queen Rania chose to ditch tradition and wear a statement beaded hairband around her glamorous knotted bun instead of a tiara for her royal wedding day in 1993, so it's unclear whether her eldest daughter will follow suit or not.

DISCOVER NEXT: Sarah Ferguson candidly discusses relationships: 'I am deeply romantic'

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.