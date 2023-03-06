Queen Rania shares first glimpse of daughter's bridal dress days before royal wedding Princess Iman and Jameel Alexander Thermiotis will marry on 12 March

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan is just days away from celebrating her daughter Princess Iman's wedding, but she has already shared a peek at the bride's wedding outfit.

The royal – who married King Abdullah II in 1993 – took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to Iman, documenting her life from baby photos all the way to wedding dress fittings! Watch the video below to see the blink-and-you-miss-it moment. Gushing about how "proud" she is in the caption, Rania wrote: "The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same.

WATCH until the end to see Queen Rania's first glimpse of Princess Iman's bridal outfit

Loading the player...

"In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are. Thank you to the very talented @elissazkh and to the brilliant @imarwankhoury for this wonderful gift and for your amazing ability to capture sentiments so beautifully."

MORE NEWS: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's royal wedding wishes sparked 'furious debate'

One of the final images showed Rania wearing a chic white jacket with matching over-the-knee boots as she leaned against a wall and gazed wistfully beyond the camera. On the floor in front of her were layers of tulle which appears to be her daughter's cathedral-length veil.

Queen Rania's daughter Princess Iman is getting married on 12 March

Although they didn't spot the big hint in the video montage, fans rushed to the comments section to share congratulatory messages. "Congratulations to Queen Rabia and her beautiful daughter," wrote one, and another added: "We’re proud of you our queen of hearts. So happy to see you celebrating your daughter’s love & happiness and to also take part in it :) we can’t wait to share the much-awaited joyful moments with you very soon!"

Princess Iman and her fiancé Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis will exchange vows on Sunday 12 March, The Royal Hashemite Court confirmed, adding that they wish the couple "a lifetime of happiness."

The family will celebrate Princess Rania and Crown Prince Hussein's weddings this year

The eldest daughter of Abdullah and Rania got engaged to Jameel, Managing Partner at a New York-based Venture Capital fund, in July 2022.

The official announcement revealed it took place "in the presence of Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as well as Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, in addition to members of Mr. Thermiotis' family."

At the time, Rania penned another personal message that read: "Congratulations my dearest Iman; your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!"

DISCOVER: Queen Rania just gifted future daughter-in-law diamond bridal jewellery – and wow

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.