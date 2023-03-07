Princess Beatrice charms in silhouette-defining coat and glam hair transformation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice is certainly no stranger to a traditional outfit, yet the royal appears to be experimenting with her accessories as of late. On Monday, the princess was spotted by the MailOnline on her way to meetings in Mayfair, sporting one of her favourite labels with a twist.

Princess Beatrice wrapped up warm in a forest green trench coat by Claudie Pierlot featuring a sky-blue checked print and a belted waistline. The striking garment, coined the 'Gangster Check Woven Coat,' by the royally-approved French brand, also boasted exterior button detailing, large lapels and long sleeves.

An extra dose of designer glamour was added to the royal's attire in the form of Celine's 'Nano Belt Bag' in black. Princess Beatrice's accessory of choice retails at approximately £2000, making for a decadent yet practical addition to her elegant outfit.

Princess Beatrice loves a checked coat ensemble

Fans were delighted by the mother-of-one's hairstyle for her London-based outing. She wore her auburn tresses tied up in a high ponytail and secured with a pretty black bow. The 'do was reminiscent of her mother, Sarah Ferguson's go-to hairstyles back in the eighties, which often showcased bow-clad looks.

The 34-year-old completed her look with some knee-high suede boots and tights. She smiled as she walked past flashing cameras, showing off a fresh-faced, minimalist beauty blend.

The royal is beloved for her ever-elegant style

Upon seeing images of the royal's latest outfit online, fans couldn't help but take to social media to express their positive views. "Princess Bea has had the best style glow up IMO. All of her latest looks have been hits so far!" one wrote, while another said: "Ohhh, how cute is she! Love this." A third added: "So done with coat season but still coveting this ultra stylish coat!" and a fourth mentioned: "OMG the 'Fergie Bow' takes me right back to my childhood, we were obsessed with them!"

Treat yourself to a green checked coat just like Princess Beatrice's to get through the last few months of the British chill.

Checked Coat with Wool, £154, Marks and Spencer

Princess Beatrice is loving her statement boots recently and sported a pair during a sweet date night with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last month. The couple attended the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United, where Edoardo was pictured lovingly embracing his wife as the duo approached Wembley stadium.

Princess Beatrice's unrivalled sense of style was evident as she rocked a sleek Carven wool coat with bold contrasting sleeves. The royal levelled up her ensemble with designer accessories and daring thigh-high boots that caused a fashion frenzy amongst royal fans.

