Princess Beatrice rocks go-to maternity dress - and looks gorgeous

On Wednesday, Princess Beatrice visited the English National Ballet School in London wearing one of her favourite frocks.

The royal gracefully greeted ballerinas while recycling her go-to maternity dress which made many appearances while she was pregnant with her daughter Sienna.

Princess Beatrice looked sophisticated as ever in the Maje 'Rivoli' dress which featured a white polka dot print set against a black backdrop.

The number also showcased a rounded neckline, a longline silhouette and full-length sleeves, making for a modest yet mesmerizing maternitywear ensemble.

For an extra layer of warmth, the royal slipped into a black jacket also crafted by Parisian label Maje – one of the princess' staple brands. Coined the 'Rabotte Jacket,' the timeless piece boasted contemporary leather panels and a bomber cut.

Beatrice completed her lovely look by wearing her envy-inducing auburn locks down loose with a sweeping aide parting and opted for a natural beauty blend.

Beatrice wowed royal fans

Upon seeing her latest outfit online, royal fans were quick to praise the princess for another successful sartorial creation.

"Cuteness! She wore that black dress when she was pregnant," one knowledgeable wrote, while another commented: "Love this dress and jacket, she seems to have found her own style." A third added: "Love her dress!" and a fourth noted: "Can't go wrong with this look. It's so versatile."

Bea wore the Maje 'Rivoli' dress

Love Princess Bea's fabulous frock?

We've found a replica which we are simply going dotty for.

Plisse Dot Dress, £44, ASOS Design

Princess Beatrice recently attended The Lady Garden Gala 2022 at Claridge's Hotel, alongside her mother Sarah Ferguson and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. For the opulent event, Princess Beatrice took style inspiration from The Princess of Wales, sporting one of Kate's favourite luxury labels for the public outing.

Princess Beatrice exuded gothic romance in a floral midi dress by The Vampire's Wife. Coined the 'Cate Floral Jacquard Ruffled Midi Dress,' the number boasted baroque gold jacquard embroidery, silk lining, a high-neckline, mid-length sleeves, ruffled trims and the brand's signature Victoriana silhouette.

