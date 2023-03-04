Princess Kate's famous tour dress is finally available but there’s a catch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's not uncommon that the Princess of Wales will wear a dress that will be imprinted in our brains for quite some time. That fact definitely goes for her pink lamé gown by The Vampire's Wife which she wore during her 2022 tour of the Caribbean with Prince William.

Today, we are the bearers of brilliant news as the gown is now available to buy online and can officially be yours too. The luxurious number, coined the 'The Light Sleeper Ruffled Wool-blend Lamé Gown,' features a ruby pink hue, ephemeral flutter sleeves, a sweeping length, a polished round neck and a twinkly lamé finish. Have a look at the clip below to see the royal's gown in action as she shared a sweet moment of PDA with her husband...

Princess Kate wore her version of the beautiful garment with such pride during her sun-soaked tour, yet her dress was a touch different from the one available to shop online now. The 41-year-old's gown featured a belted waistline, whereas the one you can browse below opted out of any belted detailing.

The Princess of Wales looked beautiful in her popular gown by The Vampire's Wife

The princess completed her iridescent aesthetic by adding her sapphire engagement ring and an embroidered Mayan clutch to her look. Her striking circular drop O'nitaa earrings were custom-made in Pakistan and she slipped into a trusty pair of silver Jimmy Choo sandals for an extra dose of decadence.

The royal sent sartorial shockwaves through the media with her stunning look

According to PopSugar, hours after the royal stepped out in her pink lamé gown, global fashion marketplace Love The Sales reported a 288 percent spike in search for ruffle dresses. The site, which tracks sales data from 12 million+ shoppers across 16,000 brands, also noted a 142 percent surge in demand for 'Pink Dresses' and a 34 percent jump in searches for 'The Vampire's Wife.' "

Shop the royal's sensational outfit below and emulate her unparalleled elegance in style.

The Light Sleeper Ruffled Wool-blend Lamé Gown, £2250, The Vampire's Wife

Now, were are fully aware that the #cozzielives has put a slight dampener on the shopping sprees, so check out these sweet alternatives that will make both you and your bank account happy.

Wrap Plisse Midi Dress, £115, John Lewis

John Lewis' feminine pink frock is just like Princess Kate's belted number. Team the garment with some barely-there heels and a simple clutch bag for maximum wow-factor.

Plisse Frill Midi Dress, £47, River Island

If you're more of a long-sleeve kinda gal, we've got you covered. This high street lookalike is perfect for partying the night away in like a royal.

