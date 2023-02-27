Princess Beatrice causes a stir in thigh-high boots for romantic date

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice, 34, looked glamorous as ever to enjoy a wholesome date with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as the couple attended the Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United on Sunday.

In photographs published by MailOnline, Edoardo, 39, was pictured lovingly embracing his wife as the duo approached Wembley stadium. Princess Beatrice's unrivalled sense of style was evident as she rocked a sleek Carven wool coat with bold contrasting sleeves. The royal levelled up her ensemble with designer accessories and daring thigh-high boots that caused a fashion frenzy amongst royal fans.

"She’s nailing it!!!! She looks amazing," penned a fan on Instagram, as another added: "What a gorgeous coat".

Princess Beatrice's two-tone coat from designer label Carven has been in her archive for a while, as has her Nano 'Belt' bag from Celine that she was armed with over the weekend.

Princess Beatrice is a fan of a statement boot

We can't stop thinking about the royal's sky-high boots, which are the 'Faeni' black suede boots from Maje. The mother-of-one has rocked the statement shoes several times before, and they appear to be her go-to for any evening occasion in London.

The royal's famous auburn mane fell past her shoulders in loose curls as she sported a natural makeup glow, consisting of a light bronzer and soft bronze eyeshadow.

While she's partial to a designer item, the thrifty royal has several pieces from the high street in her arsenal of enviable clothes. Princess Beatrice proved her sartorial prowess as she stepped out in London in Reformation's houndstooth Baker coat earlier this month. Looking ultra stylish, the royal paired the outwear with Stuart Weitzman knee-high boots.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Princess Beatrice wearing Reformation. The new mum was pictured wearing the LA-based brand’s stunning Carolena dress to the Chelsea Flower Show last summer.

The celebrity-favourite label is also loved by the likes of Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber, who have been spotted in everything from summer dresses to wedding guest outfits and off-duty jeans.

