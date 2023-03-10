Princess Charlene rocks a bold power suit for touching outing

On Thursday, Princess Charlene of Monaco donned a powder blue power suit by Akris during an International Women's Day luncheon set under the theme 'Women and Sport.' The ethereal £3,000 blazer, which was coined the 'Nadine Double Breasted Wool Lurex Jacket,' was perfectly paired with the label's 'Carl Wool Double Face Pants' in an identical dusty shade.

The royal slipped into some Dior pups for maximum wow-factor effect, crafting a divinely expensive look. Her ethereal suit featured sleek lapels, a double-breasted fit, button-down detailing, long sleeves and a coordinating pair of neatly tailored trousers.

Under her two-piece, Princess Charlene wore a simple white tank top for an extra layer of warmth. A selection of silver jewels added a dainty dose of dazzle to her ensemble, which glittered against her short blonde pixie cut.

Princess Charlene looked beautiful in the blue suit

Upon seeing images of the royal online, fans took to Instagram to praise the ever-elegant 45-year-old. "Brava! That’s how you wear a suit," one wrote, while another said: "It’s a pretty look on her. Very classic with a touch of lurex and a base underpinning. She's keeping it simple for this work event."

A third noted: "Charlene looks impeccable, as usual. The black shoes make a nice contrast," and a fourth commented: "Charlene looks very chic. The cut and color of the suit flatter her."

The royal knows how to assemble a chic look

While we adore her off-duty style, Princess Charlene is known for being the head honcho of fashionable finery. The Monagasque royal simply loves a gown and takes advantage of any smart occasion to debut her latest purchase for all to coo over.

As we know, Charlene is Akris' number one fan and donned another of the label's looks for a public outing last month. Princess Charlene attended The Children of The Courchevel Sports Club Charity Gala oozing elegance in the brand. The designer garment featured a chocolate hue, layers of crisp tulle, a semi-sheer finish, intricate black gothic lacing, a belted silhouette, a sleeveless shape and a floor-length fit.

