Princess Charlene is a vision in dazzling rhinestone co-ord

On Monday, Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the 40th anniversary of her husband Prince Albert's Red Cross presidency. For the occasion, the elegant royal offered up a hearty dose of designer charm, stepping out in a Louis Vuitton co-ord as shown in images circulated by Royal Fashion Police.

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene reveals never-before-seen photos in emotional tribute to twins Jacques and Gabriella

The 44-year-old amped up the glamour in the luxury set, which came complete with a mottled grey tone, a trim-tweed effect, a short-sleeve blouse and rhinestone adornment. The royal topped off her sophisticated attire by slipping into a pair of tights and coordinating Louis Vuitton black leather pumps.

WATCH: Princess Charlene of Monaco's Style Evolution

Loading the player...

Charlene wore her iconic blonde pixie cut in a slicked back style and showcased a radiant makeup blend. A porcelain complexion, a touch of blush and a pink lip highlighted her naturally striking features.

TRENDING: 12 times royals wore candy colours: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Beatrice & more

Her daughter Princess Gabriella of Monaco looked sweet beside her mother, sporting a baby pink Armani wool coat, white tights and and caramel-coloured Lanvin flats.

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been spotted on multiple festive outings with her children this past week

Upon seeing Charlene's latest look, the royal's fans raced to social media to share their positive comments. "I love this outfit on her!" one commented, while another said: "Damn!! She's been killing it with her outfits lately!!" A third added: "I love this, very chic and beautifully fitted. She looks great!" A fourth noted: "I love it and love everything about it."

The royal has undeniably glamorous style

Princess Charlene of Monaco embraced the winter spirit last Wednesday when she wowed fans in a metallic blue caped coat.

The royal was joined by her husband Prince Albert and their two children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as they visited the Court of Honor of the Prince's Palace to distribute presents and sweets to young children of the Principality for the annual Christmas party.

LOOK: Princess Charlene of Monaco levels up her royal style in risqué sheer blouse

One of Monaco's long-running traditions, the event was started by American actress turned royal Princess Grace - Prince Albert's mother - in the 1960s. The party is by invitation only sent to 600 guests, and features gifts, acrobats and jugglers, cupcakes and beloved hot chocolate made with milk from cows at Albert's private residence Roc Agel.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.