Princess Charlene dazzles in gothic semi-sheer gown for exciting outing

While we adore her off-duty style, Princess Charlene of Monaco is primarily known for being the head honcho of fashionable finery. The Monagasque royal simply loves a gown and takes advantage of any smart occasion to debut her latest purchase for all to coo over.

On Sunday, Princess Charlene attended The Children of The Courchevel Sports Club Charity Gala oozing elegance in an Akris number. The designer garment featured a chocolate hue, layers of crisp tulle, a semi-sheer finish, intricate black gothic lacing, a belted silhouette, a sleeveless shape and a floor-length fit.

The stunning piece, which retails at approximately £6,000, is a new addition to the royal's ever-expanding wardrobe. She layered up in a sleek black velvet duster with a stiff collar as she posed for the cameras alongside her husband Prince Albert of Monaco.

To complete her evening attire, the royal wore her pixie blonde hair styled in a clean-cut side-sweep and opted for a natural makeup blend. A porcelain complexion, a pale rose-tinted lip and a flutter of mascara highlighted her striking features perfectly.

The images of Princess Charlene were shared on social media by The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation, a charity that helps save lives by fighting against drowning and believes in education through the values of sport.

Royal fans adored Charlene's witchy ensemble and quickly took to Instagram to share their thoughts. "Very elegant, she looks great," one wrote, while another said: "Less is more. Love her individual style. She is herself." A third added: "I love that she is still rocking the short hair," while a fourth noted her powerful sartorial skills, saying: "Stunning, but in more of a gorgeous villain way."

Last month, Princess Charlene attended the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote with her twin children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques in Monte Carlo.

Charlene looked as chic as ever celebrating the patron saint of Monaco, giving us a masterclass in tonal dressing. But as always her eight-year-old daughter Gabriella gave her mother a run for her money to obtain the crown of the country’s most stylish royal. Both wore structured tailored jackets, continuing the family’s reputation as regal fashion icons.

