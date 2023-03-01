Prince William getting 'grief' from Princess Kate after joint outing The royals spent the day in Wales on Tuesday

The Prince and Princess of Wales were on fine form on Tuesday as they spent the day together in south Wales.

The couple got stuck in with a number of activities during their three engagements, from planting 'Sweet William' seeds to Kate beating her husband on a spin bike – all the while wearing a skirt and heels.

Watch the moment Kate cycles to victory here...

It was the second visit to Wales in three days for the royals; they travelled to Cardiff on Saturday to watch England take on Wales in the Six Nations rugby.

Once again, Kate proved victorious on the day. As patron of the Welsh rugby union, William was there to cheer on Wales while his wife, patron of the Rugby Football Union, had her support firmly placed with England. And as the final whistle blew, England came out on top, winning the match 20-10.

During Tuesday’s visit, Prince William admitted that Kate had been especially pleased about the result.

Asked if he had enjoyed the game when the couple arrived at Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre for their first engagement of the day, the Prince said: "Not a lot. We’ve been talking about it all weekend."

Later he went further, telling one of his hosts: "I’ve been getting non-stop grief all weekend about that”!"

William and Kate made the trip to south Wales to help champion mental health initiatives and meet with local communities.

Before their final stop of the day, the Prince was announced as the new patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity.

It is the first Welsh patronage to be announced for William since he was given the title the Prince of Wales by the King.

It’s no secret that Wales holds a special place in William and Kate’s hearts. The royal couple lived in Anglesey following their 2011 wedding while William was stationed there for work. It was also where they were living when they had their eldest child, Prince George, in July 2013. The family later relocated to Kensington Palace in 2014 and now reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, having moved last summer.

